Butler, Delia Dean

Delia Butler passes at age 80

Delia Dean Butler, 80, of Temple, died Oct. 26, 2004 in a Temple nursing center.

Grave side services were held 3 p.m. Oct. 29 in Salado Cemetery with Dr. Ramiro Pena officiating.

Butler was born to Otho and Rachael Huff Clark in Belfalls on December 7, 1923. She was a resident of Bell County most of her life. She married John Henry “Sonny” Butler in Temple on March 30, 1946. She was a Methodist.

Survivors include one son, Johnny Butler of Salado; one daughter, Linda Edmondson of Temple; one brother, Davis “Bo” Clark of Temple; one sister Jewell Wolff, of Holland; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband on Nov. 1, 1994.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.