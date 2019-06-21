Cabaniss, Susie Griffith

Susie Grifﬁth Cabaniss services held Oct. 18

Susie Griffith Cabaniss died at 6 a.m., Oct. 16 in her home. She would have been 95 years old on Dec. 28 of this year. Services will be conducted by Aubrey Jones and Steven Ash at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Church of Christ in Salado. Burial will be at Cedar Knob Cemetery immediately following the service. Heartfield funeral home is handling the arrangements.

Pallbearers are Brent Cabaniss, Benny Clement, Cecil Cosper, Jimmy Kitchen, Dr. Mark Morgan and Jonny Kendall. Honorary Pallbearer is Jay Titlow.

Susie was born on Dec. 28, 1918 to Edgar and Nannie Poteet Griffith. She attended Thomas Arnold Grammer School on Old College Hill and later Salado High School before graduating from Belton High in 1931. She was raised on the family farm near Salado where she helped with all the farm work using horses and mules for power, and milking two – four cows morning and night. Susie rode the reaper during grain harvest, shocked oats and wheat in the field and operated a bundle wagon during the thrashing season. She also chopped and picked cotton and gathered corn. She plowed and planted, hauled rocks and mended harnesses. Susie died on the land she loved and where she was born.

She married Earl Claude Cabaniss in Jan. 1934 While her children were young, she continued to help her dad on the farm while building a reputation as a paper hanger. She continued this occupation for over 20 years before working at Griggs Equipment Co. the last 10 years before retirement age. For several years after retirement, Susie played the piano and sang songs, along with several members of the Church, for the residents of nursing homes in the Belton area. She spent her life in joy and good work.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Earl in 1988; a still born daughter, Tina, in 1954; her younger sister, Doris Oswald and three older brothers Paul, Dennis and Louis Griffith. She is survived by one brother, Bill Griffith and his wife Marion of Dallas; three sons, Tempe Cabaniss and wife Lois, Dennis Cabaniss and wife Lyndal, all of Salado and Boyce Cabaniss of Austin; two daughters Leah Buzzard and Claudia Cabaniss of Salado.

She is also survived by four grand-daughters; Kari Stogner of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Lisa Clement and husband Benny of Salado, Megan Johnson of Los Angeles, California and Angie Cabaniss of Round Rock; one grandson Bret Cabaniss and wife Jackie of Hutto; and three great grandsons Dale and Sean Clement of Salado and Matthew Cabaniss of Hutto. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Thelma Griffith of Salado and numerous nieces and nephews.

Susie was a long time member of the 15th and Ave. I Church of Christ in Temple.

Susie requested that instead of flowers, please make donations to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department and Martha’s Kitchen in Temple.