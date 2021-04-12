Calvin Charlie Phillips

June 14, 1928

April 9, 2021

Calvin Charlie Phillips, 92, of Dallas, Texas was welcomed to his forever home by his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Dallas. He was born on June 14, 1928 to his parents Reverend C.C. and Lena Phillips in Yantis, Texas.

Calvin married the love of his life, Edith, on April 18, 1948 in Dallas and they were blessed with over 71 years of marriage.

He was generous, loving, and an accomplished business man.

Calvin was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church since 1945, serving as pianist, Sunday School teacher, Deacon and Trustee.

In 1948 he joined the Postal Credit Union and retired in 1988 as their President.

He was a leader and board member of numerous organizations: The Credit Union League, B.M.A., Texas Baptist Home for Children, and a Master Mason.

Calvin is survived by daughters Gwen Williams (Wilson) of Garland, Texas, Pam Rothermel (Charles) of Garland, Jan Howell (Bobby) of Dallas, grandchildren Stacey Denny (Reade), Angie Krowka (Kyle), Kelly Vickers (Jarred), Julie McCauley (Ryan), Rachel Thiel (John), Philip Rothermel (Sarah), Brandon Rothermel (Adria), Mark Howell (Alyx), great grandchildren Brittney Boyd (Brad), Brooks Binnion (Kyla), Brenna Binnion, Kaden Krowka, Karson Krowka, Kayleigh Krowka, Kasey Krowka, Kinley Vickers, Abigail McCauley, Cameron Vickers, Patrick McCauley, Luke Thiel, Jack Thiel, Adley Rothermel, Mason Rothermel, Bria Rothermel, and Parker Rothermel, and great great grandchildren Hudson Williams, Colt Boyd, Copelyn King, Lex Woodruff, and Bowen Boyd. He was preceded in death by his grandson Bryan Williams and great granddaughter Madison Rothermel.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 15 at Bethel Baptist Church in Dallas. Burial and graveside services will be 1 p.m. April 16 at Salado Cemetery in Salado, where the family has many memories.

Salado Cemetery

(Paid Obituary)