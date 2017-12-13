Candidates fill March primary ballots

David Blackburn will run unopposed for Bell County Judge, but there will be a slew of contested races up and down the ballot with primaries to be held on March 6, 2018 and the November 7, 2018 General Election.

On the Bell County Republican party March 2018 Ballot will be these candidates and races:

U.S. Senator

Geraldine Sam

Mary Miller

Ted Cruz

U.S. Rep, Dist. 25

Roger Williams

U.S. Rep, Dist. 31

John Carter

Mike Sweeney

Governor

Greg Abbott

SECEDE Kilgore

Lt. Governor

Dan Patrick

Scott Milder

Attorney General

Ken Paxton

Comptroller of Public

Accounts

Glenn Hegar

Land Commissioner

Davey Edwards

George P. Bush

Rick Range

Ag Commissioner

Sid Miller

Railroad Commissioner

Christi Craddick

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

John Devine

Justice Supreme Court, Place 6

Jeff Brown

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8

Dib Waldrip

State Rep., Dist. 54

Brad Buckley

Larry S. Smith

Scott Cosper

State Rep., Dist. 55

Brandon Hall

CJ Grisham

Hugh D. Shine

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, District 2

Cynthia Olson Bourland

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 3

Scott Field

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 5

David Puryear

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 6

Donna Davidson

Jennifer S. Freel

District Judge, 169th Judicial District

Gordon G. Adams

District Judge, 264th Judicial District

Jeff Parker

Paul LePak

Randy Dale

Steve Duskie

County Judge

David Blackburn

Judge, County Court at Law #1

Jeanne Parker

Judge, County Court at Law #2

John Mischtian

Judge, County Court at Law #3

Rebecca DePew

District Clerk

Joanna Flores Staton

County Clerk

Shelley Coston

County Treasurer

Gaylon Evans

Jeannette Compean

Co. Commissioner, Pct. 2

Bobby Whitson

Brit Owen

Tim Brown

Co. Commissioner Pct. 4

John Fisher

Justice of Peace, Pct. 1

Louis “Lou” Griffin Jr.

Theodore R. “Ted” Duffield

Justice of Peace, Pct. 2

Cliff Coleman

Richard Sapp

Justice of Peace Pct. 3, Pl. 4

GW Ivey

Justice of Peace Pct. 4, Pl. 2

William (Bill) Cooke

On the Bell County Democratic party March 2018 Ballot will be these candidates and races:

U.S. Senator

Beto O’Rourke

Edward Kimbrough

Sema Hernandez

U.S. Rep Dist. 25

Chetan Panda

Chris Perri

Julie Oliver

Kathi Thomas

West Hansen

U.S. Rep, Dist. 31

Christine Eady Mann

Kent Lester

Mary Jennings “MJ” Hegar

Mike Clark

Governor

Adrian Ocegueda

Andrew White

Cedric Davis, Sr.

Demetria Smith

Grady Yarbrough

James Jolly Clark

Jeffrey Payne

Joe Mumbach

Lupe Valdez

Tom Wakely

Lt. Covernor

Michael Cooper

Mike Collier

Attorney General

Justin Nelson

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Joe Chevalier

Tim Mahoney

Land Commissioner

Miguel Suazo

Tex Morgan

Ag Commissioner

Kim Olson

Railroad Commissioner

Chris Pellmon

Roman McAllen

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

Steven Kirkland

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

R.K. Sandill

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

Kathy Cheng

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

Maria T. (Terri) Jackson

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7

Ramona Franklin

State Rep., Dist. 54

Kathy Richerson

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeal Place 2

Edward Smith

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeal Place 3

Chari Kelly

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 5

Thomas J. Baker

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 6

Gisela D. Triana

Co. Commissioner, Pct. 4

John Driver

Louie Minor