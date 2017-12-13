Candidates fill March primary ballots

David Blackburn will run unopposed for Bell County Judge, but there will be a slew of contested races up and down the ballot with primaries to be held on March 6, 2018 and the November 7, 2018 General Election.
On the Bell County Republican party March 2018 Ballot will be these candidates and races:
U.S. Senator
Geraldine Sam
Mary Miller
Ted Cruz
U.S. Rep, Dist. 25
Roger Williams
U.S. Rep, Dist. 31
John Carter
Mike Sweeney
Governor
Greg Abbott
SECEDE Kilgore
Lt. Governor
Dan Patrick
Scott Milder
Attorney General
Ken Paxton
Comptroller of Public
Accounts
Glenn Hegar
Land Commissioner
Davey Edwards
George P. Bush
Rick Range
Ag Commissioner
Sid Miller
Railroad Commissioner
Christi Craddick
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4
John Devine
Justice Supreme Court, Place 6
Jeff Brown
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8
Dib Waldrip
State Rep., Dist. 54
Brad Buckley
Larry S. Smith
Scott Cosper
State Rep., Dist. 55
Brandon Hall
CJ Grisham
Hugh D. Shine
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, District 2
Cynthia Olson Bourland
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 3
Scott Field
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 5
David Puryear
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 6
Donna Davidson
Jennifer S. Freel
District Judge, 169th Judicial District
Gordon G. Adams
District Judge, 264th Judicial District
Jeff Parker
Paul LePak
Randy Dale
Steve Duskie
County Judge
David Blackburn
Judge, County Court at Law #1
Jeanne Parker
Judge, County Court at Law #2
John Mischtian
Judge, County Court at Law #3
Rebecca DePew
District Clerk
Joanna Flores Staton
County Clerk
Shelley Coston
County Treasurer
Gaylon Evans
Jeannette Compean
Co. Commissioner, Pct. 2
Bobby Whitson
Brit Owen
Tim Brown
Co. Commissioner Pct. 4
John Fisher
Justice of Peace, Pct. 1
Louis “Lou” Griffin Jr.
Theodore R. “Ted” Duffield
Justice of Peace, Pct. 2
Cliff Coleman
Richard Sapp
Justice of Peace Pct. 3, Pl. 4
GW Ivey
Justice of Peace Pct. 4, Pl. 2
William (Bill) Cooke
On the Bell County Democratic party March 2018 Ballot will be these candidates and races:
U.S. Senator
Beto O’Rourke
Edward Kimbrough
Sema Hernandez
U.S. Rep Dist. 25
Chetan Panda
Chris Perri
Julie Oliver
Kathi Thomas
West Hansen
U.S. Rep, Dist. 31
Christine Eady Mann
Kent Lester
Mary Jennings “MJ” Hegar
Mike Clark
Governor
Adrian Ocegueda
Andrew White
Cedric Davis, Sr.
Demetria Smith
Grady Yarbrough
James Jolly Clark
Jeffrey Payne
Joe Mumbach
Lupe Valdez
Tom Wakely
Lt. Covernor
Michael Cooper
Mike Collier
Attorney General
Justin Nelson
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Joe Chevalier
Tim Mahoney
Land Commissioner
Miguel Suazo
Tex Morgan
Ag Commissioner
Kim Olson
Railroad Commissioner
Chris Pellmon
Roman McAllen
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2
Steven Kirkland
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4
R.K. Sandill
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
Kathy Cheng
Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals
Maria T. (Terri) Jackson
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7
Ramona Franklin
State Rep., Dist. 54
Kathy Richerson
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeal Place 2
Edward Smith
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeal Place 3
Chari Kelly
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 5
Thomas J. Baker
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals, Place 6
Gisela D. Triana
Co. Commissioner, Pct. 4
John Driver
Louie Minor
