Carol Joyce Booher

December 27, 1943

July 25, 2021

Memorial Services for Carol Joyce Booher, age 77, of Temple, TX will be held at Salado Presbyterian Church on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 1:00pm with Rev. Carl Thompson officiating.

A viewing was held on July 27 at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado. Burial will be at Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley, CO with Jennifer Dizmang Smith officiating.

Carol died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Cornerstone Gardens in Temple.

She was born December 27, 1943, in Greeley, CO and later adopted by Arnold and Zada Brochtrup. She attended Greeley High School and graduated in 1962. She married John H. Booher from Eaton, CO on April 2, 1962. They have been residents of Temple for 2 years and formerly of Salado, TX; Casa Grande, AZ; Windsor, CO; and Eaton, CO.

A member of Salado Presbyterian Church, Carol previously volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary in Salado. She previously worked at the Salado Olive Oil Store, Bell County Tax Appraisal, Freedom Chrysler, Fertizona, Hewlett Packard, and Warren Bunting Ford.

Survivors include husband John Booher of Temple, daughter Amy and husband Bill Prather and great-grandson Brycen Prather of Rogers; daughter Beth Booher with grandson Morgan Adams of Salado; granddaughter Shyla Banfield with Hugo Fernandez and baby Felix of Belton; grandson Aaron Prather with Lacy and children Aden, Auroura, Lillyan, and baby Lorraina of Salado; and grandson Jessie Prather with Amanda Pilant and baby Ember of Belton. She is preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Zada Brochtrup and her granddaughter Shanise Elizabeth.

Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral of Salado.

Paid Obituary