Cartooning Texas: 100 Years of Cartoon Art in the Lone Star State

Beginning Aug. 1 at the Salado Museum, Salado Village Voice will present “Cartooning Texas: One Hundred Years of Cartoon Art in the Lone Star State,” an exhibition developed by Maury Forman and Robert A. Calvert for the Center for Texas Studies at the University of North Texas with support from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Political cartoons in Texas often focus on hotly contested, controversial and colorful political campaigns—usually for the governor’s chair.

In “Cartooning Texas” you will meet a fascinating array of flamboyant politicians, ranging from the controversial Governor Hogg to the remarkable Pappy O’Daniel.

Caption: Cartooning Texas, by Ben Sargent.

“Cartooning Texas” is both a cartoon history of Texas politics and a history of political cartooning in Texas. It tells the story of one hundred years of events in Texas from 1890 to 1990 in a form that is wonderfully visible and precise.

This exhibition serves as a compilation of the visual commentaries of journalists about the issues and people most important to Texans during the 100-year period.

The exhibition will be available to the public Aug. 1-29. For viewing times and to arrange group visits, call Salado Museum at 254-947-5232.

