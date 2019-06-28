Cearley, Josie

Josie Cearley passes away Sep. 17 in Temple hospital

Josie Cearley, 76, of Belton, died Sep. 17 in a Temple hospital.

Graveside services were held Sep. 20 in Sal-ado Cemetery, with Rev. Andy Davis officiating.

Cearley was born to Ausie and Bertie Mae Capps Watson in Salado, on March 18, 1928. She was a lifelong resident of Bell County. She was a graduate of Belton High School. She married Howell Otis Cearley, Sr. in Belton on Feb. 25, 1949. Cearley was a member of First Baptist Church of Belton and the Golden Agers.

Survivors include two sons, Howell Otis Cearley, Jr., and Ausie Cearley, both of Belton; one daughter, Kay Thornton, of Belton; one sister, Lois Shepperd, of Belton; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of Aug. 22, 1985.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Salado Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 21, Salado, TX 76571, or the Building Fund of First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 5, Belton, TX 76513.

Heartfield Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.