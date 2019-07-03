Celebrate the Fourth with local historians

Salado Historical Society will hold its annual 4th of July picnic at noon July 4 at the Salado High School cafetorium,.

Rep. Brad Buckley will be the speaker at the July 4 picnic.

The Historical Society will provide fried chicken, iced tea and water. They ask that the public bring a favorite covered dish. This is a free picnic, open to the public and the Historical Society invites everyone to join them in an air conditioned room to celebrate America’s birthday. No reservations are required.

Representative Brad Buckley was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in November of 2018 represent House District 54, which includes part of Bell County and all of Lampasas County in Central Texas. He currently serves on the House Appropriations committee, the Agriculture & Livestock committee, and the Local and Consent Calendars committee.