Christmas in October is Friday and Saturday at The Venue

Now is the perfect time to begin Christmas shopping.

One of the best places to view “the latest” Christmas decorations and styles is at the Salado Chamber of Commerce Ladies Auxiliary Christmas in October scheduled for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13-14 at The Venue on College Street (near the corner of Royal Street and College Street) in Salado. Admission is $3 per adult.

This annual event is a preview to the Christmas season and will feature the wares of local and area merchants on display inside a beautiful setting at The Venue on College Street.

Each year, vendors creatively display holiday decorations, jewelry, clothing, food and specialty home décor items. Shoppers will experience the sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and charms of the Village of Salado. “We truly enjoy Christmas in October being at The Venue. The facility is a great place for the Ladies Auxiliary to host our annual fundraiser event. This year’s array of local and area merchants promises to be the best yet,” states Tommye Prater, Christmas in October co-chair.

The Christmas in October Bake Sale is a tradition many look forward to each year. Customers will enjoy wandering through the booth area and the bake sale area all in the same facility. Most importantly, participants will have the opportunity to purchase delicious homemade pies, cakes, cookies and a wide variety of desserts.

A Style Show featuring models strolling through the booth section will display fall fashions from local boutiques as well as out of town merchants. The “strolling time” for the models will be late morning and early afternoon on both days of the Friday and Saturday event.

Representatives of the Salado Community Chorus will provide Christmas carols at 10 a.m. Oct. 14.

“We always look forward to the Salado Community Chorus group entertaining shoppers and the Style Show is fun as well,” said Christmas in October co-chair, Deborah Roberson. According to Tommye Prater, “Christmas in October is the best place to ensure you start thinking about Christmas holidays and decorations. We welcome everyone to experience Christmas in October.”

The Village trolley will be available to transport visitors from several Village parking areas to the entrance of The Venue on College Street. You may purchase tickets at the door or online at Eventbrite.

The Salado Ladies Auxiliary strives to promote events and activities which enhance, improve and promote the community of Salado. Christmas in October is one of these events in which the money earned is given back to community organizations such as the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, Salado Family Relief, Salado Community Chorus, and the Body of Christ Dental Clinic. Funds also provide annual scholarships for local high school students to attend college or technical school.