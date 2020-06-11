Classifieds June 11

Child Care

Parent’s Day Out at Salado United Methodist church currently has openings in the 3 year old, Pre-K 4’s classes for the Fall of 2020. Our Christ centered curriculum and activities are chosen to lay, a foundation for understanding God, Jesus, church and family. Tues/Thurs 8:30-2:30 Email: ttepera@saladoumc.org tfnd

Now Enrolling ages 0 – 12. Kid’s Zone Learning Center with two locations in Jarrell and one in Georgetown. See our ad for phone and address info. tfnd



Cleaning

Clear View Window Cleaning: Windows, gutters, powerwashing, ceiling fan cleaning. (254)931-6172.



Dry Cleaners

Salado Cleaners: Laundry, dry cleaning, alterations, leather, suede, 1209 N. Stagecoach, 254-947-7299. tfnd



Dirt/Stone Work

CBS Construction: septic tanks, house pads, driveways, lot clearing, top soil, 254-718-1752. tfnd

Lone Star Grading, commercial, residential, industrial excavation, grading, paving, pads, driveways, roads, 254-947-0149 or 254-933-7900



Financial

Bruce A. Bolick, CPA: Payroll, Individual and Business Taxes. By appointment, (254) 718-7299. SaladoCPA@aol.com. tfnd

Templin Taxes: Tax planning and preparation, Larry J. Templin, CPA 254-721-2328

The Personal Wealth Coach®: SEC registered investment advisor, highly personalized portfolio design and management, 254-947-1111.

Troy L Smith Financial: Personal investment solutions. 254-947-0376, Troylsmith.com.



Florist

Brookshire Brothers full service florist. Blooming plants. 254-947-8922.



Free

FREE used wine shipping boxes available at Salado Winery 12-6 daily. 841 N Main St.



Fresh Produce

Fresh homegrown produce-Now located in front of BBVA bank at 960 N Main St. Vegetables and fruits, tomatoes, black eyed peas, squash, peppers, banana peppers, bell peppers and more. Providing fresh grown Produce for Salado for over 14 years, Sydney Pruett 254-493-8956. 6/4-6/11p



Garbage

Clawson Disposal: Competitive pricing for great garbage service; containers, too. 512-746-2000.



Health and Fitness

Anytime Fitness: 24 hour access in Salado Plaza. Locally owned and operated 254-947-1063

Carus Dental: General dentistry services. Dr. Ron Henderson, DDS, 254-947-8067

Family Dentistry: Lumineers for straighter, whiter teeth. Douglas B. Willingham, DDS, 254-947-5242.

Integrity: Rehab & Home Health Physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, in-home skilled nursing. integrityrehab.net, 254-699-3933.

Salado Creek Healing – Therapeutic massage, sound therapy, reiki and other holistic modalities by appointment. McKenzie Reeve, LMT 254-308-0242



Heat & Air

Britt Heating & Air: Installation and repairs, 254-760-1004, 254-947-5263, TACL #B006640



Insurance

Rita Zbranek, Farmers Insurance, auto, home, life, commercial, 254-947-0995.



Jewelers

Devereaux’s Jewelers: Quality crafted custom work, jewelry repair, appraisals, watch repair, stone setting, diamond sales, photo design. 254-771-1260.

Lastovica Jewelers: in-store jewelry repairs, diamond sales, setting and appraisal, custom design, watch repair, 254-773-5772.

Salado Creek Jewelers by Kiki Creations: 106 North Main St. 254-855-5538, private showings.



Landscaping

Lawnwork & Tree

Salado Veteran Lawn Service- weedeating, mowing, edge, blow, affordable, thorough, reliable, reasonable pricing. Randy, 254-743-9444. 6/11-6/18b

Salado Landscaping – residential landscaping, masonry and concrete services. Locally owned and operated (254) 247-7339.

Trees, Shrubs & Landscaping, Pruning, www.victormareklandscaping.com. Residence 254-527-3822 or mobile 512-818-3822, Removal and Hauling. Flower beds, yard work, top soil. Serving Salado 38 years. 0724tfn



Moving Services

Professional moving services. Residential local or intrastate. Towne Services of Killeen. Contact for a quote. 254-699-3022 M-F 9:00-4:00. 5/14-8/28p



Personal Services

Salado’s Hair Shop, full service salon. Hair, Nails and Massage for the entire family. 213 Mill Creek Dr. Suite 160. (254)421-5173.



Pest Control

Ace Pest Control: Customer satisfaction guaranteed, free estimates, TPCL #12512; David Preston. 254-947-4222



Plumbing

Moffat & Daughters Plumbing: Tankless Water heater Service, repair, remodeling, Rinnai authorized service provider. 254-289-5986 (local) Master LIC # M017002

Salado Plumbing. In-home repairs, 254-947-5800. Master LIC M 16892



Real Estate Services

Fairway Independent Mortgage offers a wide array of mortgage products, competitive interest rates. Call Lorraine Basham today 254-947-3454

First Community Title, branches in Salado, Temple, Killeen and Gatesville. 40 N. Main Street, Salado 254-947-8480. tfnd

Salado Homes available Entire Real Estate, Shane LaCanne. (254)654-4066.



Rental/Lease

Commercial or

Residential

Home for Rent: Can be used as residence or commercial, $1,500 SF, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, within walking distance to shopping and dining. $1,500/month. 254-654-1595.



Rental/Lease

Commercial, Retail

Commercial space for lease on I-35, Salado. Up to 5,000 sqft of climate controlled space and up to 1.5 acres of parking available. 254-947-5577, www.efirsttexas.com 4/23tfn

Large, versatile, climate controlled commercial space available for lease at 300 Royal St, Salado. 4,700 sqft. Salado sewer. 254-947-5577, www.efirsttexas.com” 12/19tfn



Rental/Lease

Residential

House for Rent in Salado 3BR, 2 full BA, 1 car garage, $1595 mo. Call Sonny 210-771-7868. 5/21-6/11p

Charming, spacious, 2/2/1 townhome for rent. Clean!! 6 closets, vaulted ceiling, w/d closet inside. Walk to shopping center. Lawn care provided. 254-913-9813, www.saladorentals.com.

0/2tfnb



Residential Sales

Stunning retreat on .75 wooded acres with beautiful views. Verdant spaces, swimming pool, cabin, tool shed, covered BBQ ares, outdoor living spaces, stone pathways accent this 2 bedroom/ 2 bath home. 1207 Indian Trail $399,000 Call Raney and Associates (254) 913-1215

New Construction: 4 bedroom, 2 bath on .69 acre corner lot. Granite, full sprinkler system, stainless appliances. 4519 Green Creek $340,000 Call Raney and Associates (254) 913-1215

For sale by owner: Beautiful 3/2/2 + FLEX ROOM, 2300 sq ft home on HALF ACRE fenced corner lot. Side loading garage, 400 sq ft workshop/storage building. Over $100K in upgrades since 2016. No city taxes – 2019 Property taxes $3360. 342 0.W. Lowery $347,500 Call 863-669-6802 or 863-669-6803 to view. 1/9tfnb

This gorgeous house features a phenomenal open kitchen, living, & dining space to include a butler’s pantry with wine fridge, second dishwasher, second full-sized fridge & pantry space. The 4 generous sized bedrooms each have their own private bathroom. The home boasts an oversized 3 car garage, mudroom & powder room, and to top it off, this “smart” home features a video doorbell, Alexa, smart hubs & switches and CAT5. The kitchen is accentuated by a beautiful tile backsplash, double ovens, farmhouse sink, granite counters & large island. The home has an indoor electric fireplace & outdoor wood burning fireplace- an entertainer’s dream! Salado ISD. 11002 La Paloma Loop W, Salado. $469,900. Century 21 Bill Bartlett. 947-5050.

Beautiful Hill Country style farmhouse! 3 BR, 2.5 BA, with a full length 2 story front porch to enjoy the panoramic views. The 5 acres is fenced and cross fenced for livestock, horses or exotics, includes a 4 stall barn and deep well for your animals. Large native oaks cover the property and line the driveway for the ultimate Texas curb appeal. 14453 Settlements Road, Salado. $424,821.Century 21 Bill Bartlett. 947-5050.

Four bedroom home with an office & game room on over 5 acres close to downtown Salado. 3 BR, office, living area, large dining area & kitchen on ground level. Game room, bedroom & one bath downstairs. Over 4,500 SF of living space with a wrap-around porch & deck overlooking a beautiful in-ground pool with water falls. Private backyard with a sports court and pond. $649,999. 1611 Royal Street, Salado. Century 21 Bill Bartlett 947-5050.

4 BR, 3 BA home with game room/flex room upstairs located in Mill Creek Subdivision. Living area opens into breakfast room & kitchen. Separate dining area for entertaining or large gatherings. Master suite consists of nice walk in closets, separate shower & tub, and private from auxiliary guest rooms. In-ground pool with beautiful lighting & hot tub. Private backyard with views of Mill Creek Golf Course. Wrought iron fenced back yard with pergola & garden area. Enter into the backyard oasis from the Master BR or living areas. Complete yard irrigated & landscaped. 1341 Walker Circle, Salado. $547,500.Century 21 Bill Bartlett 947-5050

Exquisite custom home with incredible curb appeal! This spacious home is filled with desirable finishes including stone accent walls, stain grade cabinets, granite counter-tops, custom concrete hardwood floors and a three car garage. 10841 Stinnet Mill, Salado. First Texas Brokerage 254-947-5577 9/8tfn $599,900.

This home features high ceilings with wood beams and a custom rock fireplace. The detailed craftsmanship is shown through this open concept plan with clean lines, cool colors, and fresh design. Not only is the house gorgeous, but take a look around the almost 3 acres of land. 1411 Crystal Springs, Salado. $549,900. Call First Texas Brokerage 947-5577.

This one of a kind, custom home was built for a growing family & entertaining. Take special notice of the octagonal dining room. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout all the main living areas. Need a room for projects and crafting? Then you need look no further. The large back guest bedroom is set up as a bedroom or craft room with its own separate sink. Master bedroom & large guest bedroom/craft room overlook the golf course. The enclosed sun room is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee in the quiet of your home while watching all of the outdoor activity. Large extended patio allows for outdoor entertaining. 2506 Hester Way, Salado. $579,900. Century 21 Bill Bartlett 947-5050.

Beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 BA in Salado ISD! Home has many custom features inside & out! Spray foam insulation, oversized 2.5 car garage, stone walled courtyard fencing in the back yard, custom cabinetry, & granite countertops, 2 living areas & 2 dining areas with a large master suite downstairs. Outside the city limits with access to Mill Creek, the golf course, & a private community pool & pavilion! 11047 Stinnett Mill Rd., Salado. $419,921Century 21 Bill Bartlett 947-5050

Belton bungalow – cute and clean, perfect starter home or investment property. 2 bedroom, 1 bath on 984 sq ft corner lot. Nice trees, wood plank vinyl flooring. $109,000 Call Raney and Associates (254) 913-1215

Property For Sale

45 acres on FM2268: Directly behind Brazos Valley Equine Hospital, survey and restrictions available. $675,000 Call Raney and Associates: Jennifer (254) 421-2178

10.1 acre lot, improved pastureland, owner will fence entire property, part of 40 acre parcel. FM 2484 frontage $275,000 Call Raney and Associates: Jennifer (254) 421-2178



Storage

StowAway Storage Household – Commercial 10X10 – 10×20 – 22×40 Clean, lighted, fenced, Key punch entry. 947-5502 or 721-1807 tfnb



Welding

McGregor Welding Supply, old fashion friendly service, Belton. We have all your welding needs. Sales and service. (254) 933-WELD