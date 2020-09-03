Classifieds September 3

Child Care

Now Enrolling ages 0 – 12. Kid’s Zone Learning Center with two locations in Jarrell and one in Georgetown. See our ad for phone and address info. tfnd

Cleaning

Clear View Window Cleaning: Windows, gutters, powerwashing, ceiling fan cleaning. (254)931-6172.



Dry Cleaners

Salado Cleaners: Laundry, dry cleaning, alterations, leather, suede, 1209 N. Stagecoach, 254-947-7299. tfnd



Dirt/Stone Work

CBS Construction: septic tanks, house pads, driveways, lot clearing, top soil, 254-718-1752. tfnd

Lone Star Grading, commercial, residential, industrial excavation, grading, paving, pads, driveways, roads, 254-947-0149 or 254-933-7900



Financial

Bruce A. Bolick, CPA: Payroll, Individual and Business Taxes. By appointment, (254) 718-7299. SaladoCPA@aol.com. tfnd

The Personal Wealth Coach®: SEC registered investment advisor, highly personalized portfolio design and management, 254-947-1111.

Troy L Smith Financial: Personal investment solutions. 254-947-0376, Troylsmith.com.



Florist

Brookshire Brothers full service florist. Blooming plants. 254-947-8922.



Free

FREE used wine shipping boxes available at Salado Winery 12-6 daily. 841 N Main St.



Garage, Auctions, Estate Sale

Huge Estate Sale- Fri. 4th, Sat. 5th. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. 501 Whispering Oaks.



Garbage

Clawson Disposal: Competitive pricing for great garbage service; containers, too. 512-746-2000.



Health and Fitness

Anytime Fitness: 24 hour access in Salado Plaza. Locally owned and operated 254-947-1063

Carus Dental: General dentistry services. Dr. Ron Henderson, DDS, 254-947-8067

Family Dentistry: Lumineers for straighter, whiter teeth. Douglas B. Willingham, DDS, 254-947-5242.

Integrity: Rehab & Home Health Physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, in-home skilled nursing. integrityrehab.net, 254-699-3933.

Salado Creek Healing – Therapeutic massage, sound therapy, reiki and other holistic modalities by appointment. McKenzie Reeve, LMT 254-308-0242



Heat & Air

Britt Heating & Air: Installation and repairs, 254-760-1004, 254-947-5263, TACL #B006640



Help Wanted

Quintero Engineering, LLC is a Local land surveying and civil engineering company. We are seeking to immediately hire a Land Surveying Rodman/Instrument Man.

This is an entry level position that will be on a field crew assisting a Party Crew Chief Performing surveying duties. Ideal candidates are self-motivating, eager to learn and follow direction. Applicants must have a valid driver license and must be able to pass a drug screening test. Quintero Engineering offers great benefits including medical, dental, 401k and vacation. Salary competitive and compensation commensurate with experience. Email: ktang@quinteroeng.com Applications accepted at 1501 W Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen M – F 8am to 4pm. 8/20-9/3b



Insurance

Rita Zbranek, Farmers Insurance, auto, home, life, commercial, 254-947-0995.



Jewelers

Devereaux’s Jewelers: Quality crafted custom work, jewelry repair, appraisals, watch repair, stone setting, diamond sales, photo design. 254-771-1260.

Lastovica Jewelers: in-store jewelry repairs, diamond sales, setting and appraisal, custom design, watch repair, 254-773-5772.

Salado Creek Jewelers by Kiki Creations: 106 North Main St. 254-855-5538, private showings.



Landscaping

Lawnwork & Tree

Salado Landscaping – residential landscaping, masonry and concrete services. Locally owned and operated (254) 247-7339.

Trees, Shrubs & Landscaping, Pruning, www.victormareklandscaping.com. Residence 254-527-3822 or mobile 512-818-3822, Removal and Hauling. Flower beds, yard work, top soil. Serving Salado 38 years. 0724tfn



Personal Services

Salado’s Hair Shop, full service salon. Hair, Nails and Massage for the entire family. 213 Mill Creek Dr. Suite 160. (254)421-5173.



Pest Control

Ace Pest Control: Customer satisfaction guaranteed, free estimates, TPCL #12512; David Preston. 254-947-4222



Plumbing

Moffat & Daughters Plumbing: Tankless Water heater Service, repair, remodeling, Rinnai authorized service provider. 254-289-5986 (local) Master LIC # M017002

Salado Plumbing. In-home repairs, 254-947-5800. Master LIC M 16892



Real Estate Services

Monteith Abstract & Title Company, Salado, experience, family, integrity. 254-947-3922. tfnd

First Community Title, branches in Salado, Temple, Killeen and Gatesville. 40 N. Main Street, Salado 254-947-8480. tfnd

Salado Homes available Entire Real Estate, Shane LaCanne. (254)654-4066.



Rental/Lease

Commercial, Retail

Salado office for rent with IH 35 frontage; 1176 sq. ft., 5 offices; kitchen; storage room and 1 BA. Located at 1313 N. Stagecoach Dr., Salado, TX $1350/mo. Mary Kite, Realtor 254-718-2484. 7/16tfnb

Commercial space for lease on I-35, Salado. Up to 5,000 sqft of climate controlled space and up to 1.5 acres of parking available. 254-947-5577, www.efirsttexas.com 4/23tfn



Rental/Lease

Residential

Charming, spacious, 2/2/1 townhome for rent. Clean!! 6 closets, vaulted ceiling, w/d closet inside. Walk to shopping center. Lawn care provided. 254-913-9813, www.saladorentals.com.

0/2tfnb



Residential Sales

Stunning retreat on .75 wooded acres with beautiful views. Verdant spaces, swimming pool, cabin, tool shed, covered BBQ ares, outdoor living spaces, stone pathways accent this 2 bedroom/ 2 bath home. 1207 Indian Trail $399,000 Call Raney and Associates (254) 913-1215

New Construction: 4 bedroom, 2 bath on .69 acre corner lot. Granite, full sprinkler system, stainless appliances. 4519 Green Creek $340,000 Call Raney and Associates (254) 913-1215

This stately home has gorgeous wood flooring through the formal living areas & kitchen. Relax in front of the fire in the cozy den while enjoying the separate wet bar/coffee bar area. Living areas & master bedroom overlook the glistening in-ground pool. The master bedroom is large enough for a separate small sitting area, & please notice the over-sized master closet. The downstairs guest bedroom can also be used as an office or study. The downstairs includes a guest bath & powder room. The upstairs boasts two large bedrooms & a bath. Step out onto your back patio & relax around the private pool area. 2201 Indian Trail, Salado. $489,900. Century 21 Bill Bartlett. 947-5050.

3 BR, 2 BA home on two lots in Mill Creek. Close to shopping & easy access to IH 35. Open living design for kitchen, living & dining. Separate bedroom floor plan. Fireplace in living area. Sunroom has large windows overlooking the large backyard. The home is wheel chair accessible from garage & into living area. 512 Creek Run Circle, Salado. $285,021.Century 21 Bill Bartlett. 947-5050.

Exquisite custom home with incredible curb appeal! This spacious home is filled with desirable finishes including stone accent walls, stain grade cabinets, granite counter-tops, custom concrete hardwood floors and a three car garage. 10841 Stinnet Mill, Salado. First Texas Brokerage 254-947-5577 9/8tfn $599,900.

This one of a kind, custom home was built for a growing family & entertaining. Take special notice of the octagonal dining room. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout all the main living areas. Need a room for projects and crafting? Then you need look no further. The large back guest bedroom is set up as a bedroom or craft room with its own separate sink. Master bedroom & large guest bedroom/craft room overlook the golf course. The enclosed sun room is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee in the quiet of your home while watching all of the outdoor activity. Large extended patio allows for outdoor entertaining. 2506 Hester Way, Salado. $559,900. Century 21 Bill Bartlett 947-5050.

This gorgeous house features a phenomenal open kitchen, living, & dining space to include a butler’s pantry with wine fridge, second dishwasher, second full-sized fridge & pantry space. The 4 generous sized bedrooms each have their own private bathroom. The home boasts an oversized 3 car garage, mudroom & powder room, and to top it off, this “smart” home features a video doorbell, Alexa, smart hubs & switches and CAT5. The kitchen is accentuated by a beautiful tile backsplash, double ovens, farmhouse sink, granite counters & large island. The home has an indoor electric fireplace & outdoor wood burning fireplace- an entertainer’s dream! Salado ISD. 11002 La Paloma Loop W, Salado. $454,900.Century 21 Bill Bartlett 947-5050

Charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths in a beautiful established Mill Creek neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Homeowner dues $175 monthly include water inside and out plus lawn mowing once a week. Great kitchen with center island, large pantry and breakfast room. The living room features a fireplace and French doors opening to large patio with views of a seasonal creek. Master bedroom room is downstairs, 2 bedrooms and a bath upstairs. Walk in closet in garage has heat and air. $295,000. Call Raney and Associates (254) 913-1215



Property For Sale

45 acres on FM2268: Directly behind Brazos Valley Equine Hospital, survey and restrictions available. $675,000 Call Raney and Associates: Jennifer (254) 421-2178

10.1 acre lot, improved pastureland, owner will fence entire property, part of 40 acre parcel. FM 2484 frontage $275,000 Call Raney and Associates: Jennifer (254) 421-2178



Services

Kitchen & Bath Revamp dust free, clean and safe tile removal. EcoTileRemoval.com 254-444-1199. 8/6-2/5b



Storage

StowAway Storage Household – Commercial 10X10 – 10×20 – 22×40 Clean, lighted, fenced, Key punch entry. 947-5502 or 721-1807 tfnb



Welding

McGregor Welding Supply, old fashion friendly service, Belton. We have all your welding needs. Sales and service. (254) 933-WELD