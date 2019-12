Claudine Crass

Claudine Crass passed away Nov. 25, 2019, services are pending at this time.

Crass was born in Bell County, Sept. 18, 1945 to Reginald (RG) and Mona (Grant) Crass. She is preceded in death by a sister Janna Parker.

She is survived by sister Brenda Booth, cousin Jimmy Wilson, nieces Rhiannon Tracy and Katie Ritch, and nephews Jason Oldham, Keigan and Chris Campbell.

Crass was a 1964 graduate of Salado High School. She retired from Atmos Energy in 2008.