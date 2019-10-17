Cobb, Jerry Lewis

Jerry Lewis Cobb, 63, of Salado, died in Houston June 23, 1999.

Services were held June 26 at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Salado with Rev. Jack Ables officiating.

The body was cremated.

He was born in Shreveport, LA on May 13, 1936 to Lewis and Isex Jordan Cobb. He serves in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot, retiring as a CW4 following 23 years of service. He served two tours of duty in Viet Nam. Following his retirement from the Army, he was employed with the Evergreen Helicopter Company in Galveston for 10 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Arcadia, LA. He moved to Salado in December of 1982.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Cabb of Salado, his mother, Inez Farmer of Arcadia, LA; three sons, Eugene Harris of San Antonio, James Harris of Belton and “Dub” Harris of Salado, one daughter, Dale Stone of Austin; two sisters, Barbara Walker of Simiboro, LA and Gloria Maddry of Homer, LA; 10 granddaughters, one great-grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.