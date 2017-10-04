Coleman will run for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

Cliff Coleman will run for Justice of the Peace, Bell County, precinct two.

He is married to Regina and together they have five kids, all graduates of Salado High School.

“I am asking for your support and vote in the March 6th Republican Primary election,” Coleman said.

Coleman was raised in Salado, graduating from Salado High in 1987. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1991 where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets all four years. In 1992, Coleman was accepted to the Houston Police Academy. He worked as a police officer in Houston until 1996 when he returned to Bell County.

He then went into business for himself and has owned and operated two different successful body shops. The Colemans currently own CARS Collision Center in Belton.

Cliff and Regina are members of the First Baptist Church of Salado where Cliff serves as a Deacon and chairman of the Men’s Ministry and the Transportation Committee.

“I would like to thank Don Engleking for his twelve-plus years of honorable and dedicated service as our Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace,” Coleman said. “He and his wife Trenaise are to be commended for their outstanding service to our community.”