The Gov. Samuel Mathews Colonial Dames XVII Century Chapter recently met at the Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple.

Jane Debenport introduced transfer member, Sharon Nelson, a transfer from the Washita Trace CDXVIIC Chapter of Oklahoma. Elected as prospective members were: Harlene Dorsey Oeschler, Aimee Oeschler (Junior member), Edwina Dorsey Thompson, Judy Ditmore, Maribeth Simmons De Cluitt, Saundra Lockwood, and O’Levia Neil Wilson Weise (Junior member).

The nominating committee Welba Dorsey, Donnie Yeilding, and Sandra Boyd presented the following slate of officers elected for 2017-2019.

The officers are: president, Donnie Yeilding; Vice-President, Welba Dorsey; Chaplain, Patsy Parmer; Secretary, Sandra Simmons; Treasurer, Penny Worley; Registrar, Jane Debenport;Historian, Patricia Lee; and Librarian, Neil Weise. These officers will be installed May 20, 2017.

Sandra Boyd presented the program, “ The General from Whitemarsh: A Celebration of Joseph Bridger,” her 10th great-grandfather