Combs, Sr., Anthony “Tony”

Former Saladoan Combs passes away April 26

Anthony “Tony” Combs, Sr., of Alto, M and formerly of Salado died April 26, 2003 in Ruidoso, NM. He was born on Aug. 24, 1951 m Richmond, CA to William G. Comb and Mary Louise Thompson, who preceded him in death.

Memorial services were held April 30 at the Son­terra Fire Station.

He served as Chief of the Bonito Fire Depart­ment. He was a resident of Alto, NM since moving from Salado in 1998. Prior to becoming an indepen­dent contractor he served eight years in law enforce­ment. He was in the Navy during the Vietnam era.

He is survived by his wife Peggy of Alto, NM; his sons, Anthony G. Combs, Jr., “Crickett’ of Salado, Jeffrey A. Combs of Salado, Michael H. Comb of Salado, Kevin M. Comb of Pacheco, CA, Timothy B. Combs of Salado, Jeremiah Z. Combs of Alto, NM; two step-sons, Adam Phelps of Houston and Steven Phelps of Granbury; three broth­ers. Dwights Combs of Rosepine, LA, While Combs of Rosehill, KS, and Dan Combs, of Fairfield, CA and one sister, Melinda Combs of Concord, CA and 10 grandchildren.

The family requests memorials be made to the Tony Combs Memorial Fund, C/O City Bank, 1096 Mechem, Ruidoso, NM 88345.