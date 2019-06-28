Condor Wood, Mary Lynn

Mary Lynn Wood passes away

Funeral services for Mary Lynn (Condor) Wood, 70, of Salado, were held March 4, 2004 at Dossman Funeral Home. She passed away March 2, 2004 in a Temple Hospital.

Revs. Mike Harkrider and Grady Brittain officiated. Burial was in North Belton Cemetery.

She was born to Roy Everett Condor and Lyndal Clotide (Mecom) Condor on Aug. 1, 1933 in Killeen. She married John Edgar Wood on July 8, 1950 in Salado. Wood was a devoted mother and homemaker. She was a member of the Cedar Knob Baptist Church.

She is survived bu her husband; son, Johnny Lynn Wood of Temple; daughters, Cindy Wiley, of Salado, and Shirley Weatherford, of Forney; brother, Roy Randal of Condor, of Killeen; sister Johnnie Barrett, of Salado; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nell Wilson in 2002; and her guardian parents, John and Maybelle Newsom, who raised her from the age of seven.

The family requests memorials be made to VistaCare Hospice.