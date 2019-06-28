Cornett, Shirley Forbes

Shirley Cornett memorial service held June 30 at Methodist Church

Shirley Forbes Cornett, 67, of Salado, passed away on June 27, 2005. She was born August 30, 1937. in Weirton, West Virginia to Maude and Eric Forbes. After attending secretarial school, Shirley took a job at the Pentagon with the Naval Department where she met her beloved hus­band Mike Cornett at a USO party. It was evident to Shirley after their first three dates that she would spend the rest of her life with him.

Throughout her life with Mike, Shirley was an example of strength, hon­esty and hard work. She was an equal panner in all aspects of the family busi­ness, Geme Car Washes. In addition, Shirley helped design the Tenroc Event Center on the family ranch in Salado, and in her spare time, managed to purchase a clothing store, DOW known as Alice’s.

Shirley Cornett was a woman who never doubted her ability to do anything she set her mind to. She was able to bend a life on the ranch with an active social life in the community. It was not surprising to find her nursing an abandoned baby goat in the middle of the night and hours later see her in a fur coat and heels at a fund raising event. She was involved with the Salado Education Foundation, 4-H and numerous other organizations.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Lois Ar­trip. She is survived by: her husband Mike W. Cor­nett; four children, Cindi Roessler and husband Randall, Lee Cornett and wife Season, Jon Cornett and wife Jean, and her youngest son. Brian Cor­nett. She is also survived by grandchildren Ryan, AJ. and Colin Roessler, Fenix Cornett, Ross, Ava and Piper Cornett and special niece, Darlene Barber.

A memorial service will be held at the Salado United Methodist Church 10:30 a.m. June 30.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salado Education Foundation, P.O. Box 771, Salado, TX 76571.