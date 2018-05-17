Cosper outraises Buckley 4-to-1 in runoff

By Tim Fleischer Editor-in-Chief

State Rep. Scott Cosper has raised $236,819.05, according to the May 14 campaign finance reports filed with the Texas Ethics Commission while his challenger Dr. Brad Buckley has raised $54,115.00 in political donations.

The Cosper campaign has spent $143,042.34, according to the May 14 report and has a loan of $30,000 on the books.

Of the $236,819.05 in contributions, $144,382.25 were monetary and $92,436.80 were in-kind contributions.

Large contributors ($500 or more) were these:

ABC PAC, $1,000; ACT for Texas Classroom Teachers Association, $2,500; AFSCME TX Correctional Officers PAC, $5,000; APAC TX Old Castle Materials, Texas Growth, $2,500; Allen Boone Humpheries Robinson LLP, $1,500; Allen Boone Humpheries Robinson LLP, $2,000; Association of Texas Professional Educators, $1,500; Atmos Energy Corporation PAC, $1,000; Austin Firefighters Association PAC, $500;Carolyn Barnes, $500; A.C. Boston, $2,500; Chevron Employees PAC, $1,000; Allen and Virginia Cloud, $1,000; Continuum Fund of Zachry Holdings Inc., $1,000; Dan Corbin $500; County Officials PAC, $500; DECPAC, $500; Drew Darby Campaign, $1,000; Lisa Ellrich, $1,456.20; Focused Advocacy PAC, $500; Friends of John Zerwas, $3,000; HOMEPAC of Texas, $3,000; Robert and Patricia Hoxworth, $500; Ray Hunt, $10,000; IBAT PAC, $500; Jay Dean Campaign, $1,000; Justin Holland Campaign, $1,000.

Michael and Debbie Keefe, $1,000; Fred and Renee Latham, $500; Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson LLP, $500; Medical Defense PAC, $5,000; ONCOR Texas State PAC, $2,500; Thomas and Jennifer Oliverson, $1,000; Phil King Campaign, $970.70; Phillips 66 PAC, $500.66; Clay Pope, $727.95;

TBA Bank PAC, $2,000; TREPAC/Texas Association of Realtors PAC, $2,500; TSAPAC, $2,500; TSAPAC, $2,000; Horace “Pete” Taylor, $500; Texans for Chris Paddie, $2,500; Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC, $10,000; Texans for Stan, $1,500; Texas American Federation of Teachers, $2,500; Texas Architects Committee, $1,000; Texas Automobile Dealers Association, $1,000; Texas Beverage Alliance, $1,000; Texas Farm Bureau AG FUND, $5,000; Texas Health Care Association PAC, $3,000; Texas House Leadership Fund, $20,000.Texas Medical Association PAC, $1,500; Texas Medical Association PAC, $1,500; Texas Medical Association PAC, $8,500; Texas Oil and Gas Association, $500; Texas State Teachers Association PAC, $1,000; Texas Trial Lawyers, $1,000.

The Carlson Law Firm, $1,000; Terry and Joyce Tuggle, $500; U.S. Anesthesia Partners of Texas, $5,000; Waste Management Employees Better Government Fund, $1,500; Bruce Whitis, $1,500; Curtis and Diane Younts, $500.

Major in-kind donations were these: Associated Republicans of Texas totaled $70,550.22 for direct mail, campaign television, campaign radio and digital advertising; Texans for Chris Paddle, $4,000 for grassroots service; Texas AFT COPE, $3,044.76 total for postage, voter contact, printing, digital advertising; Texas House Leadership Fund, $5,172,36 direct mail; Texas Alliance for Life PAC, $6,496.03, political advertising; Texas Parent PAC, $3,173.43 campaign mailer, phone calling services, voter files.

Large campaign expenses ($500 or more) were these: Erica Opiela, PLCC, consulting, $2,700; Fort Hood Economic Foundation, donation to I-14 initiative, $2,000; Killeen Branch NAACP, scholarship donation, $500; Killeen LULAC Council 4535 Foundation, scholarship donation, $500; Lampasas Boys and Girls Club, donation, $2,500; Lampasas County Area Go Texan, scholarship donation, $1,000; Lampasas County Livestock Association, scholarship donation, $3,450; Oliver Ross, contract labor, $4,333.27; Patterson & Company, consulting, $53,394.13; Patterson & Company, consulting, $56,427.85; Toupsie’s, event, $500; Charles Wood, contract labor, $9,434.18; Drive Savers Data Recovery, data recovery, $1,999; Killeen Daily Herald, advertising, $2,376.50; Lampasas Dispatch Record, adertising, $1,230; National Mounted Warfare Foundation, donation to museum foundation, $725.

The Brad Buckley Campaign reported on May 14 that it had raised $54,115 in political contributions and $46,618.04 in expenditures.

Large contributions of $500 or more were made by the following: Phil Adams, $2,500; Tim and Connie Boose, $1,000; Tim and Connie Boose, $1,000; Harvey and Debra Farish, $500; Dr. Charles W. Graham, $500; Clifton and Cathy Leach, $2,500; Chris Harrison, $500; National Cutting Horse Association Texas Events PAC, $25,000; Charles W. Schwartz, $2,500; Clifton and Cathy Thomas, $2,500; Robert m. Tienmann, $5,000; Carol Wade, $500.

Large expenses ($500 or more) were these:

Jessica Diem, reimburse for postage, printing, $542.32; Iurrodian Enterprises LLC, consulting, $45,148.49; Powerprint, T-shirts, $744.54.