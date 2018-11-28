Cotton Shepperd

February 27, 1939

September 1, 2018

Cotton (Clyde Martin) Shepperd, 79, of Salado lost his battle with cancer and passed away Saturday September 1, 2018 at home surrounded by his family.

A seventh generation Texan, Cotton was born in Salado, Texas on February 27, 1939, the fourth son of Roy T. and Lois Shepperd. He was baptized in the Salado Baptist Church and attended Salado schools from the first grade until he graduated from Salado High School in 1957. His parents, siblings and grandsons graduated from SHS with 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild currently continuing the tradition. Cotton was a founding member of the Salado School Alumni Association.

After high school, Cotton had his first career driving a truck for Wilson Art for 4+ years where he logged over 1 million miles. In 1967, Cotton moved to Austin to go into business with his brother, Lee Roy, as a car wholesaler. For the next 30 years, he and his family lived in Austin, Oak Hill and Dripping Springs while he continued this business.

During their time in Austin, Cotton and Lee Roy were members of the PRCA and competed in team roping throughout Texas and the southwest. In his spare time, Cotton loved hunting, golfing with his buddies, playing cards and watching football.

Upon his retirement, Cotton moved back home to Salado, where he started his final career of raising grandchildren. It is impossible to list all of the people, especially kids, that Cotton influenced. From raising his younger sister for 10 years, to helping strangers & kids, to opening his home and heart and providing a living example of how to be a man of strength and integrity.

Cotton was preceded in death by his parents, Roy T Shepperd and Lois Mae Watson Shepperd, and his three older brothers, William Ausie, Lee Roy and Harold Wayne.

He is survived by the love of his life for 54 years, Elaine Berry Shepperd; Stephanie and spouse David Rembert; Buddy (Craig Martin) Shepperd and spouse Kelli; Pamela and spouse Damon McCown; Grandchildren Abby Rembert, Tiffani Neumann, Cory Shepperd, Evan Shepperd, Cameron Shepperd, Kiernan McCown, Malachi Ward, Hannah Humphrey, Christopher Humphrey; great grandchildren Hunter Fulfer, Brynnli Black and Brooklyn Black; his sister Nancy Shepperd Carter and spouse Skip Carter; Extended family: Tim and Sarah Humphrey; Lucas Wooley; Austin Jackson, Andrew Cosper; Jacob and Josh Peschel, Dustin Meredith and all the other young men & women who passed through their home.

Services for Cotton will be held at the First Baptist Church of Salado on Saturday September 8th with Rev. Billy Johnson officiating. Visitation will begin at 11am, Service at 12:30pm with burial to follow immediately at Salado Cemetery. Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Cotton’s memory by donating to the Salado School Alumni Assoc, POBox 791, Salado, TX 76571.

Paid obituary