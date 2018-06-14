Count your chickens

Salado BoA set to adopt regulations on fowl

By Tim Fleischer Editor-in-Chief

Salado aldermen will seek to regulate the keeping of chickens on residential properties within the Village and approved the first reading of the so-called Chicken Ordinance at its June 7 meeting.

The second reading and final approval of the ordinance is scheduled for aldermen’s June 21 meeting.

No public input was given on the proposed ordinance, which is similar to other regulatory measures in neighboring central Texas cities.

The ordinance will allow up to six chickens, but no roosters, on properties of one acre or less within the Village. It allows chickens to be kept on properties that are zoned Single-Family Residential District/Single-Family Home (SF-7), Single-Family Estate Residential District (SF-21), Single-Family Attached Residential District/Condos and Townhomes (SFA), or Single-Family Residential-Patio Home District (SF-PH).

Properties of more than one acre may have up to 12 chickens.

The proposed Chicken requires a $25 annual permit. The permit requires a site plan showing the placement of a shelter for the chickens.

Enclosures must be located at least 20 feet from property lines of adjacent properties and at least 50 feet from any adjacent property’s residential structure unless the subject property owner also owns the adjacent property. Such enclosures may be placed closer to an adjacent property line than the specified setback amounts, if the subject property owner also owns the adjacent property.

Enclosures must be constructed and kept in good repair to prevents rats, mice and other rodents from being harbored in them. Feed and other items should be “protected so as to prevent rats, mice, or other rodents from gaining access to or coming into contact with them,” according to the proposed ordinance.

It further requires that chickens be restricted to the fenced rear yard of properties.