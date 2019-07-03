Cutler, Morene Parten

Morene “Mo” Cutler, age 92, passes away at residence March 14, memorial March 20

Morene Parten Cutler, 1911-2003, passed away March 14, 2003 at her home in Salado.

Morene “Mo”, as she was known to friends and family, was born July 27, 1911, to Lofie Mae and Bedford T. Parten of the Nash Community near Waxachie. Mo was edu­cated in the public schools of Waxahachie, and in 1927, she was elected the first Queen of Waxahachie High School. Upon gradua­tion from the University of Texas, she pursued a career in Interior design, first as Assistant to the Director of the New York School of Interior Decorating and then as Consulting Inte­rior Decorator for the HiIton Hotel chain where she worked across the country on the on the chain’s exten­sive line of hotels. There­after, Mo pursued a private design practice in New York City, where her cli­ents included dignitaries like Hattie Carnegie, R.J. Reynolds and Clare Booth Luce. During that time, she was also a frequent radio lecturer and authored numerous magazine arti­cles on interior design topics.

In 1954, Mo married Robert W. Cutler, a noted New York architect. She retired from active design practice and devoted her talents and energies to civic and charitable work. In New York, Mo founded the Auxiliary Chapter of the American Institute of Architects and organized the Doric Debutante Coali­tion to raise the schol­arships for students m financial need. She also covered news for the F.W. Dodge Corporation at the annual convention of the American Institute of Architects, which Bob served as presidents. She also served as a trustee for the Central Texas Area Museum and the Ellis Coun­try Historical Museum and Art Gallery. In 1964, she founded the Texas Blue­bonnet Committee, which encouraged the planting of bluebonnets, the map­ping of blue bonnet trail, and sponsorship of blue bonnet related projects. The Committee is still active today.

In 1972, the Cutlers set­tled in Salado, where Mo remained active in civic and charitable affairs. She was named a Texas Good­will by Governors Daniel, Connally, Smith and Bris­coe. In 1976, she was named Salado’s Bicenten­nial Chairman and was a founding member of the Salado Chamber of Com­merce Auxiliary.

Cutler was preceded in death by her husband, Bob. She is survived by her sister, Betsy Hatchell of Tyler, nephew, Mike Hatchell and wife, Molly of Tyler, and grand neph­ews, David Hatchell of San Prancisco, Christo­pher Hatchel of Charlot­tesville, VA, Ray Burford and John Burford of Nacogdoches, Bill Bur­ford of Sag Harbor, NY, and Bob Burford of Rich­ardson. Mo’s last years were also enriched by the care and attention of Dora Aguinaga, Marc Agui­naga and Gilbert and Julia DeLeon, plus the guidance of advisors, Bill Strokes, Dr. Ramiro Pena and Jim Bowmer.

A service will be 3 p.m. March 20 at the St. Francis Episcopal Church in Temple, followed by burial in Salado Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the family home following the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hisckory Road, Temple, TX 76502, or The VistaCare Foundation, 4222 E. Thomas Road, Suite 220, Phoenix, AZ 85018.