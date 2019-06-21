Daniel, James “Chief”

James ‘Chief’ Daniel services held

Services for James “Chief” Daniel were held at Dossman Funeral Home May 26 with the Rev. Joe Bentley officiating. Burial followed at the Salado Cemetery. Daniel died in Salado on May 24.

He was born September 25, 1935 in Milford, Texas to Clarence David and Ollie Edith (Moore) Daniel. He grew up in Itasca and was a graduate of Itasca High School. He attended East Texas State University, where he received his Master of Education degree in 1960.

He married Phyllis Kerr on January 29, 1964 in Marlin, Texas. He taught school in Turnersville, Moody, Orangefield and Salado, retiring in 1991 after 31 years as a Vocational Ag teacher.

Daniel was active with the Bell County Youth Fair, serving two years on the board of directors and one year as its president. He was an active member of the Salado Youth Fair Booster Club for 15 years.

A renowned hog breeder, he was instrumental in getting the Swine Type Conference brought to Bell County several years ago. The genetics of his swine program are the foundation of many of the local breeders today.He was honored this February by having his name added to the Plaza of Honor at the Bell County Expo Center.

Daniel is survived by his wife Phyllis, of Salado; three sons, Clarence Daniel of Austin, Marrion Daniel and his wife Laura of Salado, Clayton Daniel and his wife Monica of Youngsport; a brother, William Daniel of Hillsboro; and seven sisters: Mildred Watson of Iowa Park, Jessie Dial of Lone Oak, Vera Mae Woodley of Alvarado, Sylvia Wallace of Cleburne, Inez Kerby of Cleburne, Edith Minor of Burleson and Patricia McClendon of Midlothian. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Jessica and David, and a host of friends and swine producer buddies.

Pallbearers were Randy Britt, Peanut Campbell, Don Engleking, Bill Owen, C.A. Smith, Jason Medlin, Don Kennedy and John Brown. Honorary pallbearers were the Heart of Texas Feed Store Gentlemen, Jack Allen, Joe Bozon, Arthur Wade Capps, R.L. Copeland, Ben Dunnahoo, Dana Eddlemen, Jack Oliver, Wimpy Ragsdale, Paul Sandford, C.A. Smith, Kevin Spurlock, Don Thweatt and Bobby Ward.