November 16, 1939-January 3, 2019

David Alvarez of Salado passed away on January 3, 2019. He was born on November 16, 1939.

Born in Los Angeles and having lived most of his life in El Paso, Alvarez and his wife Emmy (née Knotts – also of El Paso) retired to Salado in 1998.

Alvarez served in the Army ROTC at Texas Western (now University of Texas, El Paso) while pursuing his B.S. in Electrical Engineering. After graduating he went on to serve two years in the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant and he also earned an M.S. degree in Engineering.

During his 33 year career, he was with the Department of Defense at the White Sands Missile Range at White Sands, NM.

The Alvarez have four children: Emmy (David) Zumwalt (Maitland, FL), Joanie (Joe) Walsh (St. Louis), John (Carrie) Alvarez (Dallas), and Jen (Rob) Dickinson (Austin).

(Maggie and Emerson Zumwalt; Joseph and Grace Walsh; Finn and Victor Alvarez, and Will and Griffin Clark; and Everett, Will, and Eva Dickinson),

He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado serving as Acolyte, Eucharistic Minister, Usher, and Finance Committee Member.

Alvarez is survived by his wife Emmy, sister Joan Alvarez of El Paso, his four children and 11 grandchildren.