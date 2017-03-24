Deadlines, town hall meetings approach for May 6 election

The deadline for residents to register to vote in the May 6 election is April 6.

Seven candidates are vying for three two-year terms on the Village of Salado Board of Aldermen. Those candidates are incumbents Fred Brown, Michael McDougal and David Williams and challengers Judy Fields, Andy Jackson, Linda Reynolds and Chris Tramel.

A proposal for the disannexation of a part of Salado is on the May 6 ballot.

Some residents who live within the Village but outside of the proposed disannexation area have asked if they would be eligible to vote. The answer is yes, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

According to Sam Taylor, communications director for the Texas Secretary of State office, the disannexation election “would be within the municipal boundaries.”

“Sec. 43.143(a) of the Texas election code says that once the 50 signature threshold is reached, ‘the mayor shall order an election on the question in the municipality,’” Taylor stated in a March 13 email to Salado Village Voice.

Two meetings have been set concerning the May 6 election.

A Question and Answer Town Hall has been set for 6:30 p.m. April 4 at the Salado Civic Center, according to Mayor Skip Blancett. The Village Attorney Alan Bojorquez “will answer questions concerning matters of interest or issues on the May Ballot,” according to Blancett, who added that this will be “an excellent opportunity to receive legal/accurate answers.”

Additionally, Mill Creek Community Association will sponsor a Town Hall meeting on the subject of Disannexation at 6 p.m. April 8 at the Salado Intermediate School cafeteria.

John Newman, one of the organizers of the disannexation petition, and county commissioner Tim Brown are scheduled to speak at the MCCA meeting.

Early voting will begin on April 24. The last day of early voting will be May 2.

Early voting will be conducted in person at the Salado Civic Center.

Early voting hours are these: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 24, April 26-28 and May 1 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 25 and May 2.

Election day, the polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Salado Civic Center.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is April 25. Applications for a ballot by mail must be mailed to Judy King, Village of Salado, PO Box 219, Salado, TX 76571.

There will be no Salado ISD Board of Trustees election. The following will be inducted into office for three year terms to begin in May: Dr. Kim Bird (incumbent), Nate Self and Troy Smith.

There will be no Salado Public Library District election either. The following will be inducted into office for two year terms on the board of directors: Bobbette Bell, Soo Kim-Delio and Patricia Rehm.

Qualifications to vote, according to the Bell County Voter Registrar are these:

• You must register to vote in the county in which you reside.

• You must be a citizen of the United States

• You must be at least 17 years and 10 months old to register and you must be 18 years of age by election day.

• You must not be finally convicted of a felony, or if you are a felon, you must have completed all of your punishment, including any term of incarceration, parole, supervision, period of probation, or you must have received a pardon.

An application for voter registration can be filled out online at https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/vrapp/index.asp. After answering the first question, fill out the form completely and press submit. You will need to print your application, sign and date it; then mail the application to: Elections Administrator, Shawn Snyder, P.O. Box 1629, Belton 76513.