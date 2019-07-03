Dennis, James E. “Jim”

Jim Dennis passes away Feb. 14

James E. (Jim) Dennis passed away at home on Feb. 14, 2003 in Salado, after nearly a two year battle with lung cancer.

Jim was born July 5, 1923 in Tyler, Texas to R.L. and Janie Whatley DeMis. After graduating from Tyler High School in 1941, Jim served three years in the Army Air Corps during WWII. Jim married Thelma Elizabeth (Teddy) Crabtree on Jan. 15, 1943. After the Army Air Corps, he entered the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a degree in geology in 1949. After graduation Jim became an oil and gas exploration geologist with Standard of Texas Oil in Midland. The Dennis’ moved to Corpus Christi where Jim accepted a position as the District Geologist for Southern Minerals, Inc. (SOMICO).

Most of Jim’s profes­sional life was spent in Corpus Christi, for 13 years with SOMICO then as an independent petroleum geologist for over 20 years. Jim was president and owner of Jedco Corp., and oil gas exploration company. During his tenure in Corpus Christi, Jim was active in the Corpus Christi Geological Society, once serving as president. Jim was a lifetime member of the University of Oklahoma Alumni Association and belonged to the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He was also an early member of the Corpus Christi Geological Library, where Jim also served as an officer. Jim was active in the community, being a member of First United methodist Church and the “Cooper Class.” Jim was also an active father and member of the “Old Crab Patrol” in Boy Scout Troop 3. Jim loved golf and much of his free time was spent playing at the Corpus Christi Country Club.

Jim and Teddy moved to Salado in 1989 where he remained active as an exploration geologist until he retired in 1993. Jim enjoyed playing golf nearly every day at Mill Creek Country Club and once as the Men’s Golf Association President. Jim had three “hole-in-ones” during his many rounds at Salado with his golfing friends (the Homeowners Group and the Bandits) and his brother-in-law, Ned Cross, who recently passed away. Jim was a member of the Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, and many other community groups.

Jim was the youngest of seven siblings. His parents, sister, and five brothers preceded him in death. Jim is survived by his wife, Teddy; his daughter, Karen Dennis Somers; his son, James Gregory Dennis; a daughter-in-law, Terri Dennis; four grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Somers, Jeffrey Dennis Somers, David Christian Dennis and Bradley Christopher Dennis.

Memorials may be made to the Salado United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 771, Salado, TX 76571; the Salado Cemetery Association, Inc., P.O. Box 21, Salado; and VistaCare, 819 S. 5th St., Temple TX, 76504; or a charity of your choice.

A memorial service was held Feb. 17 at the SUMC, with Rev. Grady Brittain officiating. Arrangements were provided by the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Salado.