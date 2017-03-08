Denver Mills golf tourney set March 13

Salado, Texas – Golfers playing in the 22nd Annual Denver Mills Golf Tournament on Monday, March 13, at the Mill Creek Golf Course will have a chance this year to win — not one — but three hole-in-one prizes: a 2017 Ford Fusion donated by Johnson Brothers Ford; $10,000 to use toward a dream vacation, donated by Journeys by Patti / Dream Vacations; and $10,000 to be split with Tablerock. The tournament benefits Tablerock Festival of Salado, Inc.

“If someone made all three holes in one, he or she could drive away in a new Ford Fusion to a dream vacation destination with $5,000 cash in their pocket,” said Denver Mills, a Tablerock board member, dedicated Tablerock volunteer and tournament namesake.

“This year’s tournament is shaping up to be the best yet,” added tournament co-chair Letta Meinen. “We are especially grateful to have new sponsors, such as Johnson Brothers Ford and Journeys by Patti / Dream Vacations, joining us this year. The partnership with these sponsors raises more awareness for Tablerock and reflects well on them too.”

Not only are the additional prizes lending a lot of excitement to this year’s tournament, said Mills, but “we have more sponsors and players than ever before.” So far, he said, 48 area businesses and individuals are sponsors, and 12 to 14 teams are expected to play. Meinen said other new sponsors are T.R. McLaughlin Construction of Belton; The Wood Group of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation in Belton; R Bank of Jarrell; Barrow Brewing Company of Salado; Killeen Marble; Golf Ranch of Georgetown: and Artie’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. of Killeen.

Since 1996, the tournament has raised more than $67,000 for Tablerock, which provides performing arts, such as Salado Legends and A Christmas Carol for Central Texas residents and visitors. Last year the tournament netted $5,541 to help support Tablerock. Proceeds also helped provide $12,500 in college scholarships to 16 Central Texas students serving on the Legends cast or crew. Tablerock has given more than $158,000 in scholarships to date.

Legends, an outdoor musical drama about Salado’s history, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. The play, which features more than 120 community actors, is presented each summer at Tablerock’s Goodnight Amphitheater. Both Legends and its author, Jackie Mills, have received national recognition from the Library of Congress and the Institute of Outdoor Drama.

Tablerock is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, and donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by the IRS. For more information about Tablerock, please visit: http://tablerock.org/