Dine at BJs and help SHS Project Graduation

Enjoy lunch or dinner at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse on March 9 and help raise funds for the Salado High CLass of 2017 Project Graduation.

BJ’s Restaurant is donating 20 percent of sales from food and soft beverages when the promotional flyer is presented between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on March 9.

Click here to download and print the flyer.

The promotional flyer can also be found on Facebook on the Salado High Project Graduation Page. Go to Facebook to find the flyer. Click on the flyer, click on options in the lower right, download and print to take to BJs.

“Come enjoy a delicious meal with friends and family to support the SHS class of 2017 Project Graduation” said Tamera Barker.

You can contact Tamara Barker at tamarabarker@yahoo.com to have a printable flyer emailed to you.