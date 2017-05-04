Disannexation, aldermen election May 6

On May 6, Salado voters will decide whether a large portion of the Village will be disannexed from it or will remain within the city.

Election day, polls will be open at the Salado Civic Center on Main St. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6. Early voting ended on May 2 in the election.

The turnout in early voting has been heavy, with 582 casting ballots through the end of early voting May 2.

The wording on the Village of Salado election ballot has led to some confusion among local voters, resulting in phone calls to the Salado Village Voice newspaper, city offices and questions to election judges.

The ballot measure states:

“Shall the area described by metes and bounds in the petition on file in the Village Secretary’s office be declared no longer part of the Village of Salado. For Against.”

Residents have come by and called the newspaper office with questions about the wording of the proposition.

Here is the best answer we can give.

If you vote FOR, you are voting to disannex the portion of Salado that is shown in the map that can be seen at the polls in the Salado Civic Center.

If you vote AGAINST, you are voting against the disannexation of that portion of Salado.

The word “disannexation” appears nowhere in the verbiage of the Proposition. The choices are not Yes or No. They are For or Against.

All voters whose registration is within the Village of Salado can vote in the disannexation election, not just the voters who reside in the disannexation area.

Also on the ballot is the election of three aldermen for two year terms. Seven candidates are vying for those spots and appear in this order on the ballot: Judy Fields, David T. Williams (incumbent), Fred Brown (incumbent), Andy Jackson, Christopher Tramel, Michael McDougal (incumbent) and Linda Reynolds.

