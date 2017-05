The proposition to disannex a large part of Salado failed with 707 voting against and 116 voting for.

Andy Jackson, Michael McDougal and Fred

Brown were elected aldermen.

Jackson led the field with 511 votes followed by McDougal, 442 and Fred Brown, 379.

Other candidates were David T. Williams, 219, Linda Reynolds, 209, Judy Fields, 190, and Christopher Tramel, 170.