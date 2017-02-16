Disannexation petition filed with Village

Board of Aldermen will call for May 6 election

John Newman turned in a petition on Feb. 9 containing 77 signatures calling for an election for Disannexation of a portion of Salado.

Salado aldermen, at their Feb. 16 meeting, will vote to Call for the Election for May 6 after the signatures were verified as valid and belonging to qualified voters residing within the proposed area of disannexation.

Salado Village Voice incorrectly reported in its Feb. 9 edition that the deadline had passed for the petition to be filed with the Village to call for the election. This was based on a statement from Mayor Skip Blancett that “According to our lawyer yesterday (Feb. 6) was the last day to turn in petition.”

The petition turned in by Newman is more than 60 pages in length and contains a description of the proposed area for disannexation using metes and bounds, as required by law. It also contains a visual map of the proposed area for disannexation.

The following signatures were on the Petition:

