District Co-Champions face Taylor in round 1 of soccer players

Salado Lady Eagles will face the Taylor Lady Ducks in the first round of the 4A Soccer playoffs at 5:30 p.m. March 23 at Manor High School.

The girls are Co-District Champions with an 11-1 district record. They are 16-4-1 on the year and ranked #9 in state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, after beating Gatesville in a playoff warm up game on March 20.

Salado notched the Co-Championship after a 7-2 win over Gateway prep on March 14.

Madison Spradlin and Annie Ewton both scored two goals in the match.

Gateway took an early 2-0 lead, scoring goals at 2:32 and 19:07.

Spradlin scored the first goal for Salado at 32:53 to pull within one.

A minute later, Reagan Morreale tied the game at 34:04.

Ewton took an assist from Kristin Crouch at 38:14 for the Lady Eagles to go up 3-2.

In the extra time of the first period, Ewton took an assist from Hannah Reavis to give Salado a 4-2 lead.

Morreale gave an assist to Reavis at 3:30 in the extra period.

In the second half, Rebecca Gonzales took an assist from Spradlin to score at 52:22.

Spradlin scored her second goal of the match on a penalty kick at 64:55.

Danielle McDaniel made two saves for the Lady Eagles.

In the warm-up game on March 20, the Lady Eagles beat Gatesville 5-1 on the road.

Five different girls put the ball in the net for Salado.

Hannah Reavis started the scoring at 9:22, taking an assist from Reagan Morreale.

Madison Spradlin scored at 14:53 on an assist from Reavis.

Gatesville scored a goal at 15:46.

After a shot on goal a minute earlier, Morreale scored at 31:03 with an assist from Ashlen LaCanne to make the score 3-1.

Annie Ewton netted a goal in the second half at 59:27 on an assist from Reavis.

Cat Langlitz put a shot in the net at 62:39 for the final score of 5-1.

Danielle McDaniel made a save early in the second period.

Gatesville made a save late in the game at 75:59.