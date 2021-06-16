Donald Christopher Hale

May 24, 1960

June 6, 2021

Donald Christopher Hale “ChrisHale” of Salado, TX passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the age of 61, having just seen his beloved Baylor Bears claim this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship.

Chris was born May 24, 1960 in Berea, KY and moved to Dallas as a child. He graduated from Lake Highlands High School in 1978 and studied at Baylor University.

He moved to Salado in 1987 with Mill Creek Country Club, fell in love with the friendly, creative community and never left. Chris contributed to Salado in countless ways, including serving as a board member and Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and creating the Salado Community Foundation. He was involved with several businesses in the area, most notably his last venture, Classics on Main. Classics cultivated loyal customers over 17 years, mostly due to Chris’ charming personality.

Chris was fortunate to marry Karen Rathgeber Hale and they shared 20+ years of marriage. The couple had two cherished Labrador retrievers, Whipper and Scout. Chris loved big and laughed loudly, enjoying close, lifelong friendships as well as making new friends wherever he went.

Chris was a skilled cook and baker, the fruits of which everyone enjoyed. More butter was better. He was especially known for his brownies. Chris had great rhythm and we hope you were lucky enough to see him dance. Chris lit up a room and we are all better for knowing him.

Chris is preceded in death by the Dallas Cowboys Glory Days, his parents Jackie & Don Hale, his sister Cathy Lennox and son Scott Lennox, and inlaws Barbara and Van Rathgeber. He is survived by his caring wife, Karen, brother Bruce Hardy and partner Barbara Lowrance of Ft. Worth, TX, sister Paula Hale and partner David Elson of Tulsa, OK, sister Eva Kinney and husband Tom of Milton, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews, to whom he was their MFR.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests prayers for a winning Texas Rangers season, and donations to the Salado Chamber of Commerce or the American Heart Association.

Chris’ bright smile and witty sense of humor are already missed.

A Celebration of Life for Chris will be held in the Fall.

Paid Obituary