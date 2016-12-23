October 18, 1934

Funeral services for Dorothy Smith Cole, 82, of Salado, will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Dossman Funeral Chapel in Belton with Rev. Jack Husung and Rev. Billy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Salado Cemetery.

Mrs. Cole died Wednesday, December 21, 2016, in a Temple hospital.

Mrs. Cole was born October 18, 1934 in Salado, the daughter of Claude Hess and Lemmie Grimm Hess. She married Billy E. Smith, October 26, 1962 in Salado. After Mr. Smith’s death she married Al Cole February 27, 2012 in Belton. She worked for more than 50 years as a waitress at the Stagecoach Inn in Salado. She also worked for Salado ISD and for Shepherd’s Grocery. For more than 30 years she worked at the Smith Dairy in Salado.

She was a devout Christian and a member of Cedar Valley Baptist Church. She was an excellent cook. She was a yodeler. Mostly she was a loving mother and wife.

She was preceded in death by her husband Billy E. Smith January 5, 1998.

Survivors include her husband Al Cole; one son Billy Don Smith and his wife Evonne; one daughter Cynthia Smith; and three step sons and daughters-in-law Ed and Cindy Cole, Byron and Misty Cole and John and Missy Cole; three brothers Claude Hess, Jessie Walker and Robert Walker; two sisters Cewella Wolff and Faye Copeland; and several step grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for visitation Monday evening from 6-8 PM at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel.