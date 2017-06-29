DPS Increases Patrols for Fourth of July

Slow down and observe the rules of the road

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will increase traffic enforcement during the Fourth of July holiday weekend from Saturday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 4. DPS Troopers will be looking for drunk drivers, and speeding, seat belt and other traffic violators.

“Alcohol consumption is always a concern this time of year, and motorists should take this into consideration when driving over the holiday weekend,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS and other law enforcement agencies will be out in force looking for impaired drivers and traffic violators. If you consume alcohol, there is no excuse for not planning ahead for alternate transportation or designating a sober driver.”

During the 2016 Fourth of July enforcement period, DPS Troopers issued more than 85,267 tickets and warnings, including 1,372 seat belt and child safety restraint citations. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 601 DWI arrests, 322 fugitive arrests and 267 felony arrests.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 987 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2016 where a driver was under the influence of alcohol, accounting for 26 percent of last year’s traffic fatalities.

Drivers can take a variety of measures to enhance safety on our roads this July 4th holiday weekend, including: