Dulaney, Opal Irene

Opal Irene Dulaney passes away at age 87

Service for Opal Irene Wilson Dulaney, age 87 of Belton were held Dec. 23 in the Heartfield Funeral Home Chapel with Rev­erend Bobby Baggett and Minister Joe Baisden offi­ciating. Burial followed in the North Belton Cem­etery.

Mrs. Dulaney died Dec. 21 in a Belton nursing home.

She was born on June 7, 1913 to John S. and Carrie Lou Smith Wilson of the Summers Mill Com­munity. She was a descen­dant from the Pioneer Bell County family of S. S. Wilson. Mrs. Dulaney attended school in Holland. She married Marvin A. Dulaney on May 2, 1930 in Durant, Okla. In 1950, they moved from Salado to Belton, where they owned and operated retail businesses. In recent year , she had been active in the Belton Senior Center, and in volunteering in a nursing home. She was a member of the First United Method­ist Church in Belton since 1950. She was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 1967 and by a daughter, Carolyn Dulaney Doyal in 1970.

She is survived by a son, John Rance Dulaney and his wife, Janie; and a daughter Betty Crowson and her husband Jack, all of Belton; a sister Jessie L. Ferrell of Temple; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Vistacare Family Hospice at 819 S. 5th, Temple, TX 76504 or to the charity of your choice.