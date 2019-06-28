Services held for Bob Dunnahoo

R.D. (Bob) Dunnahoo, 71, of Salado, passed away· Feb. 26, 2004 in a Temple hospital. Funeral services were-held March I at First Baptist Church of Salado with burial at Bell Plains Cemetery.

Dunnahoo was born in Colorado City, TX to Alfred Mathew Dunnahoo and Ethel Mae Murphy Dunnahoo. The family moved to Corpus Christi and he graduated from West Oso High School. Afterwards he joined the U.S. Air Force serving for four years he received the Korean Service Medal and the U.N. Service Medal.

He received his dis­charge from Tinker Air Force Base at . Oklahoma City, OK where he met his wife Odessa Marie Smith. They were married in her hometown, Heald­ton, OK and moved to Corpus Christi where he worked at the Naval Air Station and attended night classes at Del Mar Col­lege, then was employed by Rainbo Bread Com­pany, earning top salesman awards four successive years.

He was baptized at the Norton Street Church of Christ. The family moved in 1963 to the Bell County farm between Belton and Salado, where the family joined the Salado Church of Christ. He was employed by Fort Hood Civil Service where he repaired helicopters and fixed wing aircraft, and designed many special tools and safety measures, receiving many awards and citations, and con­ducted safety seminars.

He raised cattle; and ran a sow-pig operation then switched to hop pro­duction for five years. He served nine years on the Salado School Board, six years on the Salado Little League as coach and man­ager and many years on the Salado Youth . Fair orga­nization, sponsoring 4-H and FHA. youth. After reltring from Civil Ser­vice, he attending Air Conditioning and Refrig­eration School and worked part time in the area. He was a member of the Temple-Belton Farmer’s Market and the Round Rock, Georgetown, Sun City Farmer’s Market for the past 11 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, A.M. Dunnahoo in 1949; one brother, Bradley Dunna­hoo; two sisters, Nell Bloomer Bush and Sue Cunningham.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Smith of Salado; four sons, Rick Dunnahoo of Alamosa, CO, Robert Dunnahoo of Belton, Tim Dunnahoo of Round Rock, and Matt Dunnahoo of Salado; two daughters, DeeAnn Dun­nahoo of Castle Rock, CO and Anndra Dunnahoo Mulholland of Temple; 17 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is aiso survived by his brothers, Pat Dunnahoo of Newton, KS and Ben Dunnahoo of Salado; sister, Kay Urp­sprung of Corpus Christi; and mother, Mae Dunna­hoo Morris of the Sun Bridge Nursing Home in Corpus Christi.

Memorials may be made to the Scott and White Cardiology Depart­ment.