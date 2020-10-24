Eagles are district champs after Jarrell win

Salado beats Cougars 47-0

Salado Eagles secured the District 9-4A Div. 2 championship with a 47-0 win over the Jarrell Cougars. The Eagles will face the Robinson Rockets in the final game of district play, but with head-to-head wins over China Spring and Connally, the Eagles have wrapped up the District Championship.

China Spring and Connally face each next week to determine the second and third place teams in District.

The Salado defense kept the Cougars from getting into the red zone and forced three interceptions to set up the relentless Eagles offense.

The Eagles drove 73 yards in five plays, with the three principal running backs (Reid Vincent, Wrook Brown, Noah Mescher) all having carries of 20 yards or more. Mescher scored on a 22 yard run with 5:59 in the first quarter and Wrook Brown’s PAT made it 7-0.

After taking over on downs at the Eagle 34 yard line, quarterback Hutton Haire hit a wide open Caden Strickland for a 66 yard touchdown. The PAT kick by Brown made it 14-0.

The Eagles made one of their rare gaffes, turning the ball over at their own 21 on a Caden Strickland fumble, but Josh Huckabee intercepted a pass by Jarrell’s Aden Edgar in the endzone for a touchdback.

Seven plays later, Vincent ran it in from the Jarrell 11 yard line. The PAT missed and Salado led 20-0 with 6:37 left in the first half.

Salado could not convert on LaTrell Jenkins’ interception with 1:14 left in the first half, taking the 20-0 lead into the lockers.

The Eagles scored on their first possession of the second half, driving 62 yards in six plays. Mescher scored on a 30 yard run, following his strong side blockers KC Perkins and Gavyn Keyser. The PAT failed giving Salado a 26-0 lead.

Kofi Stoglin intercepted a pass for Salado, setting the Eagles up at the Jarrell 33 yard line. Four plays later, Vincent ran around end for a 24 yard strike.

After forcing Jarrell to punt, the Eagles drove 42 yards in 10 plays with Keyser bulling his way into the endzone bringing back memories of the 1985 Chicago Bears. The PAT made it 41-0 with 9:56 left in the game.

Salado added the final touchdown on a short drive on the Cougars side of the field. With back ups in the backfield, Salado drove 36 yards in 10 plays with Aydin Keating scoring from the 1 with 1:24 left to play. The PAT failed for the final score of 47-0.