Eagles and Academy face off

By Larnce Barker

Friday Night, Salado Eagles and the Academy Bumblebees renew their rivalry at Academy High School’s Glover Stadium 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Salado and Academy both dropped their first game of the season and each team will be looking to get into the win column. This week we look at a few Eagles that will be playing tomorrow night for Salado.

Jo’Kwan Langston #64 plays offensive tackle and defensive tackle for the Eagles and is a big presence on the field. Langston also competed in Powerlifting and Track & Field in the spring.

Andrew Sniggs #57 has two years of experience for Salado who help guided the Eagles to the Region 3 finals last season Andrew Sniggs was also All District at Defensive tackle in 2017 and will move to defensive end at times this season.

Ryan Starrit #62 who suits up and plays offensive guard for the Eagles and is playing his second year on the Salado Eagles Varsity team. Starrit also competed at Regionals on the Eagles Powerlifting team in the spring.

Hunter Bales #33 will be playing a bigger role this season for the Eagles at inside linebacker is also playing in his second Varsity Football season. Bales also plays baseball for the Eagles that went 4 round deep last season.