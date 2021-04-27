Eagles beat Gateway 8-3

Gateway 3

Salado 8

Salado Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the six and held Gateway College Prep scoreless in the top of the seventh to win 8-3.

Gateway scored a run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to knot the score after Salado opened up a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third.

Drew Bird led off the bottom of the third with a single to right. He advanced on a single by Caden Strickland. Dillon McDaniel was hit by the pitcher to load the bases. Kory Walker plated Bird with a sacrifice fly to center. Strickland stole third and Nolan Williams singled to deep center to score Strickland. McDaniel scored on a single by Josh Adams before the third out was recorded.

With an out recorded, two errors and a walk loaded the bases. Strickland hit a fly to center to score a runner. McDaniel doubled to score two runners. He scored on a double by Kory Walker, who scored on an error.

The Eagles had 10 hits on the night, led by Williams with two hits and an RBI. Bird had two hits and two runs while Kole Maedgen had two hits.

McDaniel had a hit, two RBI and two runs, while Strickland had a hit, an RBI and a run and Adams had a hit and an RBI.

Brady Wilson got the win, pitching all seven innings. He allowed four hits and three runs, two of them earned. He struck out three and walked six.

Gateway 5

Salado 8

The Eagles scored five runs across two innings for a come-from-behind win over Gateway College Prep April 24, winning 8-5.

Gateway scored two runs in the top of the first to lead until Salado scored two in the bottom of the third.

With two outs on the books, Caden Strickland tripled to center. Dillon McDaniel walked and both runners scored on a double to deep right by Kory Walker.

Gateway retook the lead with a run in the top of the fourth, but the Eagles tied the game again after Kole Maedgen doubled and scored on a single by Josh Adams.

Gateway took the lead for the third time with two runs in top of the fifth.

Salado answered with three straight doubles in the bottom of the fifth to score three runs. McDaniel walked and went to third on a double by Walker. Kofi Stoglin knocked in two runs with a double and scored on a double by Maedgen, who was left stranded on second.

The Eagles added two more in the sixth. With two outs, McDaniel and Walker singled, both scoring on a double to deep left by Stoglin, who was left on base.

Salado pelted Gateway for 13 hits. Stoglin led the boys with three hits, four RBIs and a run. Walker also had three hits, adding two RBIs and two runs. Maedgen had three hits, an RBI and a run.

Jake Windham had a hit and an RBI while McDaniel had a hit and scored three runs. Strickland had a hit and a run. Adams had a hit.

Strickland got the win on the mound, allowing eight hits and five runs, three of them earned. He struck out seven and walked none.

Gateway JV 1

Salado JV Red 11

Salado JV Red put the mercy rule into effect on visiting Gateway, scoring two runs to end the game on a walk-off double by Jaxson Leiskau, 11-1, on April 24.

Gateway led after scoring a run in the first, but Salado tied the game in the bottom of the frame. Brody Naegale tripled and scored on a single by Leiskau to tie the game at 1-1.

Salado added two runs in the second. A Gilmore led off with a single, scoring on a double by Dusty who stole home after advancing on a single by Flores.

Salado scored six runs in the third. Dylan Wigley led off with a single and Cole Taylor reached on an error. A single by Caleb Dockray loaded the bases and Andrew Gilmore singled to center to score two runners, Dusty singled to load the bases again. Phoenix Flores singled to score Gilmore. Naegele singled to load the bases. Dockray singled to score Dusty and Flores and Leiskau singled to score Naegele before the final two outs were recorded.

Salado had 18 hits in the game, led by Leiskau, three hits, four RBIs. Gilmore had three hits, two RBIs and two runs.

Caleb Dockray had two hits, two RBIs and a run. Dusty had two hits, one RBI and two runs while Flores had two hits, an RBI and a run. Naegele had two hits and three runs while Wigley had two hits and a run.

Wigley got the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and allowed five hits and an earned run while striking out eight batters and walking three.