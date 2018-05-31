Eagles beat Hargrave in three

Salado faces Jasper in Region III final

Salado Eagles will play Jasper in the 4A Region III baseball finals after beating Huffman Hargrave in a best-of-three series last week. Jasper beat the #3-ranked Robinson Rockets, 3-1, 5-9 and 13-1.

Salado and Jasper will play a best-of-three series with all games at Montgomery High School (22825 TX-105). Game 1 will be Thurs., May 31 at 7 p.m. Game 2 will be Sat., June 2 at 5 p.m. with Game 3 (if necessary) to follow 30 minutes after Game 2.

Salado 5

Hargrave 2

Salado Eagles scored four runs in the third and a run in the sixth to win the third game of the series against Huffman-Hargrave 5-2 on Fri., May 25 and advance to the Region III finals.

Dalton Hawes led off the third with a walk. Rustin Hale singled to right. Kade Maedgen singled on a hard grounder to right field to score Hawes and move Hale to third. Dustin Heath singled to deep left scoring Hale. Caleb Self singled to right to load the bases. Max Marin sacrificed to deep center to score Maedgen and advance courtesy runner Drew Dobbins (in for Heath). Dobbins scored on a passed ball before the final out was recorded for a 4-0 lead.

Hargrave scored a run in the bottom of the third. Luke Bailey tripled and scored on a single by Grant O’Neal.

Self singled in the sixth and stole second, scoring on a double by Belton Farr for a 5-1 lead.

Hargrave added a run in the bottom of the sixth. Camron McMahan reached on a fielder’s choice that put the runner out at second. He advanced on a single by Blake Boss and scored on a single by Justin Shively.

Jacob Wilk pitched the entire game for Salado. He struck out nine batters and allowed eight hits and two earned runs, walking three.

Salado 5, Hargrave 2

Salado AB R H BI BB SO R Oakes 3 0 0 0 1 0 D Hawes 2 1 0 0 2 0 J Wilk 4 0 0 0 0 2 R Hale 2 1 1 0 2 0 K Maedgen 3 1 1 1 1 0 D Heath 4 0 1 1 0 1 C Self 3 1 2 0 0 0 M Marin 1 0 0 1 1 1 B Farr 2 0 1 1 1 0 D Dobbins 0 1 0 0 0 0 Totals 24 5 6 4 8 4

Salado 1

Hargrave 7

Hargrave Falcons bounced back from the game one loss by beating Salado 7-1 in game two on Fri., May 25.

The Falcons scored three runs in the top of the first, two runs in the third and a run in the fourth and fifth innings.

Salado had six hits, but scored just one run. Jacob Wilk and Max Marin both had two hits while Ryan Oakes and Caleb Self had a hit.

Mac Miller scored the only run for Salado after being hit by the pitcher with one out in the second. He advanced to third on a ground ball single to right by Caleb Self. He scored on a ground out to short by Max Marin.

Hargrave had 11 hits. Marin got the loss on the mound for Salado, pitching for three innings. He struck out four. Konnor Baird pitched four innings, striking out two.

Salado 1, Hargrave 7

Salado AB R H BI BB SO R Oakes 4 0 1 0 0 0 D Hawes 4 0 0 0 0 0 J Wilk 3 0 2 0 0 0 R Hale 2 0 0 0 1 0 K Maedgen 3 0 0 0 0 1 M Miller 2 1 0 0 0 0 C Self 3 0 1 0 0 0 M Marin 3 0 2 1 0 0 P Shelley 0 0 0 0 0 0 B Farr 3 0 0 0 0 0 D Dobbins 0 0 0 0 0 0 W Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 27 1 6 1 1 1

Salado 8

Hargrave 2

Salado Eagles poured on six runs in the fourth and two in the sixth to run away from the Huffman Hargrave Falcons in the first game of their best-of-three series Thurs., May 24.

Both teams were scoreless through three innings. Kade Maedgen led off the fourth with a single. Mac Miller was hit by the pitcher. Caleb Self singled to load the bases. Max Marin knocked in two runs with a double. Self scored and Marin went to third on a passed ball.

Hargrave got the first out with a strike out before Ryan Oakes walked and Dalton Hawes was hit by the pitcher to again load the bases. Drew Dobbins, courtesy running for Oakes, scored on a balk that advanced the runners. Hawes scored on a sacrifice fly to deep center by Rustin Hale to give Salado a 6-0 lead.

The Eagles added two more in the top of the sixth. Belton Farr led off with a walk. A double by Oakes put runners at second and third. Dobbins came in to run for Oakes again. Farr scored and Dobbins went to third on a sacrifice fly to deep center by Hawes. Dobbins scored on a passed ball.

Hargrave’s Ben Leisure singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. He advanced on a ground-out by Mason Strolberg. Will Johnson singled to put runners at the corners. A balk by the pitcher scored Leisure and advanced Strolberg. Matthew Corcz singled and Strolberg scored on a fielding error by Salado.

Oakes pitched the entire game for Salado. He allowed 12 hits, struck out six batters and walked one. Hargrave scored two runs, one of them earned.

Salado 8, Hargrave 2