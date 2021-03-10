Eagles beat Lago Vista and Gatesville in Rogers baseball tourney

Salado Eagles went two-for-four in the Rogers Baseball Tournament March 4-6 with wins over Gatesville and Lago Vista and losses to Rogers and Whitney. The Eagles beat Lampasas prior to the tournament in a non-district game.

Salado 13

Rogers 14

Rogers centerfielder hit a bases-loaded triple to tie Salado in the bottom of the fourth and then scored on a fielders choice by L Jackson to left field to end the game 14-13 on March 6.

The loss gave Salado a 2-2 record in the Rogers baseball tournament played March 4-6 and 6-3 overall.

Rogers scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and held on to the lead through the top of the fourth inning, when Salado plated seven runners to go up 13-10. The hometeam Eagles scored four runs in the fourth for the win.

Salado had nine hits in the game with Dillon McDaniel going two-of-two and knocking in two RBIs. Kole Maedgen was also two-of-two and had one RBI. J Windham knocked in three RBIs on one hit.

Also getting hits were Isaac Pettigrew, Nolan Williams and Kory Walker, one hit, one RBI each, and Caden Strickland, one hit.

Windham was issued the loss on the mound. He gave up seven runs on five hits in three innings. He struck out three and walked four. Josh Adams closed the game, allowing three hits and seven runs while walking three.

Whitney 13

Salado 5

Salado lost to Whitney 13-5 in the afternoon game March 5.

In the first two innings, Whitney took an 8-2 lead and added two runs in the third and three in fifth innings. Meanwhile the Eagles added three runs in the fifth.

Josh Adams was two-for-three at the plate and knocked in two RBIs.

Nolan Williams and Lane Heath had one hit, one RBI, while Caden Strickland, Brady Wilson, Kole Maedgen all had a hit in the game.

Three pitchers made mound appearances for Salado but Dillon McDaniel was issued the loss, going 1 2/3 innings and allowing seven runs on two hits. He struck out one and walked five. Drew Bird pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits. He struck out two and walked two. Heath pitched an inning, striking out one and allowing a run on two hits.

Salado 9

Gatesville 4

Gatesville scored four runs in the bottom of the second to tie Salado at 4-4, but Kory Walker’s solo home run in the third gave the Eagles the edge they needed. Salado added four more runs in the fifth to win 9-4 in the morning game on March 5.

Walker led the Eagles with two hits and three RBIs. Kole Maedgen had a hit and two RBIs while Drew Bird and Josh Adams both had a hit and an RBI for Salado.

Maedgen got the win for Salado, pitching six innings and allowing seven hits and four runs, three earned. He struck out five and walked two.

Salado 14

Lago Vista 1

The Eagles crushed Lago Vista in the opening round of the Rogers tournament, 14-1, on March 4. The Vikings only run came in the bottom of the fifth.

Salado scored two runs in the first, five in the second, two in the fifth and five in the fifth.

The Eagles had nine hits and took advantage of four errors by Lago Vista.

Kory Walker had two hits and five RBIs to lead Salado. Isaac Pettigrew and Nolan Williams each had a hit and two RBIs. Drew Bird, Brady Wilson and J Windham each had a hit and an RBI. Caden Strickland and Lane Heath both had a hit in the game.

Wilson pitched four innings for the win. He gave up no hits and no runs. He struck out eight batters and walked four. Josh Adams closed the game, allowing one run on one hit and a walk.

Lampasas 3

Salado 5

Salado Eagles came from behind to beat the visiting Lampasas Badgers, 5-3, March 2 in a non-district baseball game.

The Badgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Ace Whitehead led-off the game with a single to right. Logan Coleman walked and both runners advanced on a passed ball. Both runners scored on a fielding error that allowed Gauge Gholson’s ground ball to go to left field.

Salado responded in the bottom of the frame with a run. Caden Strickland reached on a walk with one out left. He stole second and went to third on a single to left by Dillon McDaniel. Strickland stole home to score before McDaniel was thrown out trying to steal second.

The Eagles took the lead 3-2 in the third. Isaac Pettigrew walked and went to second on a groundout by Drew Bird. Strickland reached on an error to put runners at the corners. Nolan Williams knocked both runners in with a double to center. He was left stranded on base.

Whitehead tripled to deep left and scored a tying run on a sacrifice by Elijah Stanley in the top of the fifth.

The Eagles answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Williams reached on an error and McDaniel was hit by the pitcher before Kory Walker walked to load the bases. Kole Maedgen knocked in two runs with a single to left. Runners were left on second and third.

Strickland struck out four batters in the last two innings for Salado. He got the win with 6-2/3 innings on the mound. He struck out 13 batters, walked two and allowed four hits. McDaniel struck out the final batter with six pitches.

Williams had a hit and two RBIs. Maedgen had a hit and two RBIs. McDaniel had a hit.