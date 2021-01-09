Eagles beat Lake Belton 59-42in home game

Salado Eagles 59

Lake Belton 42

Salado Eagles defeated Lake Belton in a home game Jan. 8

Salado took a 17-12 first quarter lead and scored 16 points in the second to lead Lake Belton 33-22. The Eagles scored 13 points in the third to make the score 46-30 and added another 13 points in the fourth to win 59-42.

Josh Goings led the Eagles in scoring with 22 points. Followed by Aaron Gonzalez with 11 points. Also scoring for Salado were Noah Self, 8 points, Josh Gilpin, 7 points, Peyton Miller, 4 points, Luke Law, 3 points, Brady Ihler, 2 points, Darius Wilson, 2 points.