Eagles beat Liberty Hill

Salado Eagles beat the No. 10 Liberty Hill Panthers 70-62 in the district opener Jan. 17.

After being outscored 23-13 in the first quarter, Salado closed the gap to just a point at halftime, thanks in part to Shane Roché scoring 12 points in that period.

Roché scored 21 points in the game to lead Salado, including three shots from long distance.

Salado took the lead in the third, scoring 15 points and holding the Panthers to just 10 points. Austin Abel and Cade Scallin both had eight points in the fourth as the Eagles extended their lead in the final minutes.

Scallin scored 16 points for the Eagles while Abel followed with 14 points, including three three-pointers.

Also scoring for Salado in the game were Peyton Miller, 8 points, Reece Brown, 6 points, Jason Goings, 4 points and Eli Pittman, 1 point.

Salado 81

Gatesville 32

Salado Eagles breezed past the Gatesville Hornets on the road Jan. 14, winning 81-32.

Salado led 28-8 after the first and 42-17 at the half. The Eagles held a 64-25 lead after three periods and coasted to the win.

Shane Roché led the Eagles with 22 points. Jason Goings followed with 19 points. Latrell Jenkins also had double figures with 14 points.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Cade Scallin, 8 points, Reece Brown, 7 points, Peyton Miller, 6 points, Austin Abel, 3 points and Noah Mescher, 2 points.

Salado JV Boys 46

Liberty Hill 58

Salado JV Eagles were beaten by Liberty Hill Jan. 17.

Salado fell behind 9-24 in the first quarter and added to points in the second to enter the half trailing 19-37.

The JV Eagles scored 10 points in the third to make the score 29-48. Salado outscored Liberty Hill 17-10 in the fourth quarter for a final of 46-58.

Noah Self led Salado in scoring with 16 points.

Also scoring for Salado were Drew Bird and Seth Reavis, 8 points each, Darius Wilson, 7 points, Brady Ihler, 5 points, Caleb Richeson, 2 points.

Salado JV Boys 41

Gatesville 47

Salado fell behind in the second half to lose Gatesville Jan. 14.

The JV Eagles matched Gatesville 9-9 in the first quarter of play and scored 8 points in the second quarter to enter the half tied 17-17.

Salado scored 11 points coming out of the half to fall behind 28-33. The JV Eagles added 13 points in the fourth to fall short 41-47.

Darius Wilson led Salado in scoring with 14 points. Followed by Noah Self, 9 points.

Also scoring for Salado were Brian Rose, 8 points, Drew Bird, 5 points, Caleb Sirmon, 2 points, Seth Reavis, 1 point.

Salado JV 41

Gatesville JV 47

Salado JV White boys basketball team lost to Gatesville by a score of 47-41 in a close match up on Jan. 14.

Leading the way for the Eagles was Darius Wilson with 14 points.

