Eagles blast Ducks 59-6 for homecoming win

Salado Eagles scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to put their homecoming contest against the Taylor Ducks out of reach, going on to win 59-6.

The Eagles defense gave up only 119 yards total offense while the slot T chewed up 493 yards of turf, 466 on the ground as senior quarterback Hutton Haire handed off to five backs and carried the ball seven times himself.

Caden Strickland averaged 13.8 yards per carry for 262 yards rushing on 19 touches.

Aidan Wilson had 107 yards on 13 carries for five touchdowns.

The Eagles scored on every possession, including the first, a 70-yard nine-play drive capped by Strickland’s 3 yard run at 7:43 in the first. Daniel Chtay was perfect on the night with eight PAT kicks and a 31 yard field goal late in the fourth.

The defense forced Taylor to a three-and-out series and took over at the Ducks’ 45 yard line. Five plays later Wilson took the ball over center for a 22 yard touchdown with 3:46 in the first. Chtay made it 14-0.

The Ducks answered, scoring their only touchdown on a 52-yard seven play drive with Jarvis Anderson running in from the Eagles’ 2 yard line. The snap on the PAT kick was muffed and Taylor trailed 14-6 with 59 seconds left in the first.

Salado drove 79 yards in the next series, with Strickland accounting for 49 yards on the first play from scrimmage. He then added 7 more yards before Wilson had two carries of 9 yards, scoring with 10:42 left in the first half. Chtay made it 21-6.

Nic Bates intercepted Josh Mikulencak’s pass to give Salado the ball at the Taylor 28 yard line with 9:06 left in the half. Haire hit Strickland for a 17 yard pass and then Strickland bulled to the 1 before Wilson dove in to score with 7:49 left in the half. Chtay made it 28-6.

The Eagles defense took any wind left in the Ducks on the next series when Taylor drove to the Salado’s 6 yard line for a first and goal. Miller stopped Mikulencak at the 3 and Isaac Pettigrew stopped him at the 1 yard line to force third down. Darius Wilson broke up a low screen pass and Garrett Combs met Jarvis Anderson at the 1 yard line on a fourth down try, forcing the ball over on downs with 4:31 left in the first half.

Haire got the ball forward before Strickland went 19 yards on a third down and then ate up the other 74 yards on the next carry to score with 2:18 remaining in the half. Chtay made it 35-6.

The Ducks fumbled the ensuing kick off, recovered by Nic Bates and Salado scored on a 2 yard run by Haire with 54 seconds remaining in the half to take a 42-6 halftime lead.

The Eagles threatened to score early in the third after the defense forced Taylor to punt, but fumbled the ball over at the Duck 1 yard line.

Two plays later, Levi Thomas recovered a Mikulencak fumble at the 1 yard line. Wilson scored from the 2 yard line on a third down attempt. Chtay put Salado up 49-6 with 4:41 left in the third.

After Salado kicked to Taylor, Blake Volk recovered a Mikulencak fumble at the Duck’s 23 yard line. Wilson scored from there and Chtay made it 56-6 with 3:37 left in the third.

Salado reserve players were able to eat up almost eight minutes of clock before Chtay kicked a 31 yard field goal with 4:35 left in the game for the final lead of 59-6.