Eagles cruise past Smithville

Salado Eagles blew out the Smithville Tigers 66-41 in the bi-district round of the UIL 4A boys basketball playoffs Feb. 20.

They face the Connally Cadets, a team they beat 55-45 Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Lorena High School in the Area round (after presstime for this edition).

The bi-district game was never close. Salado led 17-6 after the first quarter and 32-13 at the half.

With the help of some threes, the Tigers made up some of the gap in the third quarter to trail 27-45. The Eagles extended the lead in the fourth, outscoring the Tigers 21-14.

Josh Goings led Salado with 25 points. He also had eight rebounds, four assists, a deflection and two steals.

Brady Ihler followed with 10 points. Ihler also had 8 rebounds, two assists, two deflections, three steals and blocked a shot.

Noah Mescher scored 7 points. He grabbed a rebound and two steals and had four assists and four deflections.

Luke Law scored 6 points. He had four rebounds and a block.

Peyton Miller scored 5 points. He had eight rebounds, eight assists and a deflection.

Owen Pitcock had 4 points, five rebounds and three deflections.

Noah Self had 4 points, two rebounds, two assists.

Aaron Gonzalez had 3 points and a rebound.

Ethan Llobergat had 2 points, two rebounds.