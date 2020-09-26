Eagles dominate Ducks 49-3

Salado Eagles scored on all but one of its possessions and the stingy defense kept the Taylor Ducks on their side of the field for all but two of their possessions in a dominating 49-3 non-district football win Sept. 25.

Taylor earned just five first downs in the entire game.

Reid Vincent hurdled a defender near the line of scrimmage and dashed the rest of the way untouched to the endzone for a 49-yard touchdown with 8:16 left in the first. Wrook Brown added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

On their second possession, the Eagles drove 56 yards, 44 of them when Hutton Haire hit a wide open Caden Strickland in stride for a touchhdown with 3:03 left in the first. Brown toed the extra point for a 14-0 lead.

The Eagles drove 56 yards again and Wrook Brown dashed over the right side of the offensive line for a 42-yard touchdown with 9:33 left in the first half. He booted the extra point for a 21-0 lead.

Salado held Taylor deep in their own territory forcing a fourth-and-20 punt thanks to tackles-for-loss by Lucas Morvant, Peyton Miller and Nolan Williams. A 28-yard wobbler gave Salado the ball at the Duck 33 yard line.

Strickland took a first down hand-off for the 33 yards, scoring with 7:21 left in the half. Brown gave Salado a 28-0 lead with his kick.

The Eagles drove 72 yards scoring on a 10-yard run by Strickland with 32 seconds left in the half. The drive ate up 4 minutes over 11 plays.

Salado took the second half kick to their own 20 yard line. A holding call moved it to the 10 yard line, which is where Vincent took the ball over the left side of the line for his longest run of the season, a 90-yard touchdown with 11:04 in the third. Brown kicked the extra point for a 42-0 lead.

Taylor got near midfield before punting to give Salado the ball at the Eagles’ 16 yard line with 6:45 left in the third. Fourteen plays later, Strickland dove in from the 1 yard line with 40 seconds left in the third to cap a drive that ate up six minutes of clock. Brown booted the extra point for a 49-0 lead.

Taylor took advantage of a Salado turnover and drove 51 yards to the 18 yard line, settling for a 35-yard field goal by Daniel Mendoza with 3:04 left in the game,

With backups in the backfield Salado got to the Taylor 12 yard line before time ran out, principally due to a 44 yard run by Greg Washington.