Eagles drop two heartbreakers in district basketball

Salado Eagles lost two heartbreakers in district basketball last week, falling to Burnet at home and Taylor on the road.

Salado 57

Burnet 64

Scoring 16 points in the first quarter and leading 16-9, Salado appeared to have the visiting Burnet Bulldogs in hand on Jan. 24.

But the visitors had different ideas as they scored 21 points in the second to tie the score at 30-30. Burnet outscored Salado 13-10 in the third. Eight of Salado’s 10 points came at the free throw line with Josh Goings knocking down six-of-seven at the charity stripe.

The Eagles scored 17 in the fourth, but Burnet had 21, including 8 at the free throw line to extend their lead to 64-57.

Shane Roché led Salado with 19 points, eight of them in the fourth quarter.

Goings followed with 13 points, all in the second half. Goings scored 9 points at the free throw line on 12 attempts.

Also scoring for Salado were Latrell Jenkins, 9 points, Eli Pittman, 6 points, Cade Scallin, 5 points, Reece Brown, 4 points and Peyton Miller, 1 point.

Salado 51

Taylor 52

Taylor jumped out to an early 19-13 lead over the visiting Salado Eagles and held on for the narrowest of wins 52-51 on Jan. 21.

Salado trailed 28-22 at the half before outscoring Taylor 15-12 in the third and 14-12 in the fourth.

Eli Pittman led the Eagles with 13 points, including two three-pointers. Josh Goings followed with 12 points, including four at the free throw line.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Peyton Miller, 8 points, Shane Roché, 7 points, Cade Scallin, 5 points, Austin Abel, 3 points, Reece Brown, 2 points, and Caleb Self, 1 point.

Salado under-varsity Boys Teams won games last week over Burnet at home and Taylor on the road.

JV Eagles 50

Burnet 28

Salado JV Eagles scored 14 points in the first to lead Burnet 14-8 and scored 10 points in the second to hold a 24- 17 lead going into the half.

Salado lopped on another 15 points in the third quarter to extended the lead to 39-23. The JV Eagles closed out the game with 11 points in the fourth for a 50-28 victory.

Darius Wilson and Drew Bird led Salado in scoring, each with 11 points.

Also scoring for Salado were Noah Self, 9 points, Seth Reavis, 8 points, Caleb Sirmon and Caleb Richeson, 3 points each, Brian Rose and Brady Ihler, 2 points each.



JV Eagles 62

Taylor 52

Taylor took a slim 10-9 lead of the Salado JV Eagles in the first quarter of play. Salado turned Taylor upside down in the second scoring 19 points to take 30-19 going into the half.

The JV Eagles scored 15 points coming out of the half to enter the fourth leading 45-31. Salado kept Taylor at bay in the fourth scoring 17 points to win 62-52.

Ihler led the JV Eagles in scoring with 17 points. Followed by Self with 14 points and Wilson with 13.

Also scoring for Salado were Sirmon, 6 points, Bird and Reavis, 5 points each, Rose and Richeson, 2 points each.

Salado Fresh. 50

Burnet 28

Salado Freshman led 8-7 in the first quarter and outscored Burnet 17-9 in the second to take 25-16 lead at the half.

Salado scored 12 points in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 37-22. Salado added 13 points in the fourth to make the final score 50-28.

Ethan Llobergat led Salado in scoring with 13 points. Followed by Josh Gilpin with 11 points.

Also scoring for Salado were: Adam Benavides, 7 points, Isaac Pettigrew, 6 points, Owen Pittcock, 4 points, Caden Graham, 3 points, Kaden Lewis, Matt Rose and Nolan Miller, 2 points each.

Salado Fresh. 48

Taylor 43

Salado Freshman Eagles leapt out to a 16-8 over the Taylor Ducks. Salado scored 9 points in the second to hold a 25-19 lead at the half.

Salado scored 10 points coming out of the half to lead 35-28. Salado added 13 points in the fourth to secure the win 48-43.

Pettigrew led Salado in scoring with 11 points. Followed by Gilpin with 10 points.

Also scoring for Salado were Pittcock, Benavides and Llobergat each with 9 points.

