Eagles fall to Taylor in extra-inning game

Taylor 3

Salado 2

A bases-loaded walk in the eighth was enough to give the visiting Taylor Ducks a non-district win over Salado 3-2 on March 9.

Taylor scored a run in the first frame of the game to lead until the Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to lead for the first time.

The Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a fielding error by the center field on a deep shot by Nolan Williams with two outs. Williams was left stranded on third.

Caden Strickland had the loss on the mound for Salado despite striking out nine batters over 7 1/3 innings. He allowed just two hits.

EaglesloseinextrainningstoTaylor_001 Aperture: 2.8Camera: Canon EOS 70DIso: 4000Copyright: © 2021 Salado Village Voice. Photos by Royce WigginOrientation: 1