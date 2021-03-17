Salado Village Voice

Eagles fall to Taylor in extra-inning game

Taylor 3

Salado 2

A bases-loaded walk in the eighth was enough to give the visiting Taylor Ducks a non-district win over Salado 3-2 on March 9.

Jake Windham lays down a bunt against Taylor. He made it to first on an error by the first baseman. He would later score on an error by the outfielder on Nolan Williams’ shot to deep center. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

Taylor scored a run in the first frame of the game to lead until the Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to lead for the first time.

The Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a fielding error by the center field on a deep shot by Nolan Williams with two outs. Williams was left stranded on third.

Caden Strickland had the loss on the mound for Salado despite striking out nine batters over 7 1/3 innings. He allowed just two hits. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

