Eagles get back in the win column

by

Salado Eagles returned to the win column at home when they blew away the Lampasas Badgers last night 81-53.

The Badgers led Salado after the first quarter, but the Eagles put up 28 points in the second to take a 40-27 lead they would not give up. Salado extended it to 59-38 after the third.

LaTrell Jenkins goes for a layp against Lampasas. Photo by Royce Wiggin

Eli Pittman led Salado with 26 points, including three three-pointers and seven-of-eight at the free throw line.

Shane Roché follow with 10 points, as did Reece Brown. Also scoring for the Eagles were Peyton Miller, 9 points, Cade Scallin, 8 points, LaTrell Jenkins, 6 points, Josh Goings, 5 points, Austin Abel, 3 points, Caleb Self and Noah Mescher, 2 points each. 

